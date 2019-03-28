Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT
U.S. GDP Growth Revised Down to 2.2% Rate in Fourth Quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a slower rate than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, closing a year of strong economic growth on a softer note as a key measure of U.S. corporate profits weakened. 

 
Clarida Says Fed Must Pay Closer Attention to Global Growth Risks

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank will keep a close eye on a series of "prominent" global growth risks and highlighted previous episodes in which the Fed eased its policy stance to cushion particularly menacing disruptions from abroad. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise as Bond Yields Face Continued Pressure

Stocks rose as investors weighed whether recent concerns about global growth marked a blip in market sentiment or a permanent turn away from the buoyancy that defined the beginning of 2019. 

 
Trump Asks OPEC to 'Increase the Flow of Oil'

President Trump said oil prices have risen too high and called on OPEC to do its part to mitigate the price increase. 

 
Oil Slides After Trump Calls for Increased OPEC Supply

U.S. oil prices fell for the fourth time in five sessions, pulling back after President Trump resumed his calls for higher OPEC production and lower crude prices. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits declined last week. 

 
Turkish Lira Plunges as Economic Pain Takes Hold

The Turkish currency dropped sharply for a second successive day on concerns the government was burning through foreign-exchange reserves, putting the spotlight on the country's shaky economic fundamentals. 

 
Pending Home Sales Fell in February

The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index, which tracks signings for purchases of previously owned homes, decreased 1.0% from a month earlier to 101.9 in February. Economists surveyed had expected sales to rise 0.7%. 

 
China Floats Cloud Concession to Foreign Tech Firms in U.S. Trade Talks

China is offering foreign technology firms better access to the country's fast-growing cloud-computing market, according to people briefed on the matter, as Beijing fashions a compromise in a tech sector the U.S. wants opened as part of a trade deal. 

 
The 4% Mortgage Is Back

Mortgage rates are fast falling toward 4%, a rate low enough that economists and lenders believe it will help jump-start the housing market again.

