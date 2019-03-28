Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/28/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Trump Taunts OPEC in Tweets as U.S. Officials Court the Cartel

President Trump renewed his push for OPEC to lower oil prices, but behind the scenes the U.S. has opened a rare dialogue with the leadership of what many have long considered an illegal cartel. 

 
WTO Rules U.S. Has Failed to Eliminate Illegal Aid for Boeing

The World Trade Organization Thursday handed the European Union a victory in a protracted trade battle with the U.S. over plane subsidies given to Boeing, moving the EU closer to imposing potentially large retaliatory tariffs. 

 
SEC Delays Program to Rein In Rebates in Win for Exchanges

The Securities and Exchange Commission temporarily halted its own initiative to limit the rebates that stock exchanges can pay to attract investors' orders. 

 
Stuck in the Brexit Maze

Friday was meant to be the day the U.K. left the European Union. Now, as one British lawmaker said Thursday, 'All we know about tomorrow is it's called Friday.' And that is more than we know about Brexit's ultimate fate. 

 
Bank of Mexico Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

The Bank of Mexico left interest rates unchanged but stopped short of ruling out additional rate increases given risks to its goal of getting inflation down to 3%. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Weigh Growth Concerns

Stocks closed with modest gains as investors continued to weigh whether recent concerns about global growth marked a blip in market sentiment or a longer-term turn away from the buoyancy that defined the beginning of 2019. 

 
Oil Slides After Trump Calls for Increased OPEC Supply

U.S. oil prices fell for the fourth time in five sessions, pulling back after President Trump resumed his calls for higher OPEC production and lower crude prices. 

 
U.S. Economy Had Less Momentum Heading Into 2019 as Corporate Profits Stalled

The U.S. economy finished the year on a softer note than previously estimated, and new data shows corporate-profit growth stalled, pointing to weak momentum at the start of 2019. 

 
Turkish Lira Plunges as Economic Pain Takes Hold

The Turkish currency dropped sharply for a second successive day on concerns the government was burning through foreign-exchange reserves, putting the spotlight on the country's shaky economic fundamentals. 

 
China Floats Cloud Concession to Foreign Tech Firms in U.S. Trade Talks

China is offering foreign technology firms better access to the country's fast-growing cloud-computing market, according to people briefed on the matter, as Beijing fashions a compromise in a tech sector the U.S. wants opened as part of a trade deal.

