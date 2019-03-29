Global Stocks Rise as U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume

Stocks rose at the end of the week as hopes for a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks outweighed lingering worries that the global economy is cooling.

Bond Investors' Bets Against Inflation Face Test Friday

Rallying government bonds face their next test Friday with fresh data that will show whether inflation firmed at the start of the year.

Death-Care Stocks Have Made a Killing for Investors. Now It's Time to Say Goodbye.

Over the past decade, each of the two leading U.S. providers of funeral and cemetery services has reaped a total return of nearly 1,300%. Competition, price transparency and even market performance threaten those gains.

China's Bond Market Comes of Age-Sort of

Chinese bonds are finally joining a global bond benchmark, meaning soon most bond managers will own them. The Chinese government bond market, however, isn't quite what it appears.

German Unemployment Hits Record Low

The German unemployment rate hit a fresh record low this month as demand for labor remained strong--a trend that should continue to underpin consumption and tax receipts in Europe's largest economy.

Wheels Come Off Wells Fargo Stagecoach Yet Again

The lender is still a long way from cleaning up the mess as Tim Sloan steps down.

Trump Taunts OPEC in Tweets as U.S. Officials Court the Cartel

President Trump renewed his push for OPEC to lower oil prices, but behind the scenes the U.S. has opened a rare dialogue with the leadership of what many have long considered an illegal cartel.

WTO Rules U.S. Has Failed to Eliminate Illegal Aid for Boeing

The World Trade Organization Thursday handed the European Union a victory in a protracted trade battle with the U.S. over plane subsidies given to Boeing, moving the EU closer to imposing potentially large retaliatory tariffs.

SEC Delays Program to Rein In Rebates in Win for Exchanges

The Securities and Exchange Commission temporarily halted its own initiative to limit the rebates that stock exchanges can pay to attract investors' orders.

As Brexit Day Comes and Goes, Britain Is Still Lost in a Maze

Friday was meant to be the day the U.K. left the European Union. Now, as one British lawmaker said, "All we know about tomorrow is it's called Friday." And that is more than we know about Brexit's ultimate fate.