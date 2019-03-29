May's Brexit Deal Is Rejected for a Third Time by Lawmakers

On the day long set for Britain to leave the EU, Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time, leaving the country no closer to an exit plan after more than two years of bitter wrangling.

Fed's Quarles Endorses Patient Approach Toward Future Policy Adjustments

Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles endorsed the central bank's expectation that it will hold off on interest-rate increases for a while as officials wait to see how the economy evolves in the months ahead.

Fed's Kaplan Argues for Caution Over First-Quarter Data Weakness

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he is treating the mixed and often weak course of first-quarter data cautiously for the time being.

New Home Sales Rose in February

Sales of new homes in the U.S. increased in February for the second month in a row, a positive sign after a weak stretch for the housing market.

U.S. Stocks Rise, Pacing for Best Quarter Since Crisis

U.S. stocks rose, set to close out the quarter with their best gains in nearly a decade, buoyed by fresh signs that inflationary pressures remained contained at the start of the year.

U.S. Trade Negotiators Take Aim at China's Cybersecurity Law

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators haggled over how to get Beijing to walk back China's tough cybersecurity law as both sides push to settle a yearlong tariff fight.

U.S. Inflation Gauge Slid in January

A key measure of U.S. inflation fell in January to its slowest pace since 2016, underscoring concerns about softening price pressures that have confounded policy makers at the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Consumer Spending Edged Up in January

U.S. consumers only modestly increased spending in January, a possible sign of caution among households at the beginning of the year. Personal income rose 0.2% in February.

Canadian Economy Expanded 0.3% In January

The Canadian economy expanded in January, beating expectations and fully offsetting declines that were posted in the previous two months.

Bitcoin in the Wilderness

On a Canadian oil field, natural gas with nowhere to go powers a bitcoin-mining operation.