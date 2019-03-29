White House Pushes Fed to Cut Interest Rates

President Trump wants the Fed to cut interest rates to guard against a slowdown in global economic growth, a top White House official said Friday, revealing concern about the durability of the U.S. expansion.

May's Brexit Deal Is Rejected for a Third Time by Lawmakers

On the day long set for Britain to leave the EU, Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time, leaving the country no closer to an exit plan after more than two years of bitter wrangling.

Fed's Quarles Endorses Patient Approach Toward Future Policy Adjustments

Federal Reserve governor Randal Quarles endorsed the central bank's expectation that it will hold off on interest-rate increases for a while as officials wait to see how the economy evolves in the months ahead.

U.S. Stocks Climb, Notching Best Quarter in Years

U.S. stocks notched their biggest quarterly gains in nearly a decade, lifted by bets that central banks would hold interest rates at low levels as global growth slows.

Sales of New Homes Surge After Stagnating for Months

Sales of new homes ramped up at the start of 2019, in a positive sign after a weak stretch for the housing market.

U.S. Trade Negotiators Take Aim at China's Cybersecurity Law

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators haggled over how to get Beijing to walk back China's tough cybersecurity law as both sides push to settle a yearlong tariff fight.

U.S. Inflation Gauge Slid in January

A key measure of U.S. inflation fell in January to its slowest pace since 2016, underscoring concerns about softening price pressures that have confounded policy makers at the Federal Reserve.

Consumers' Cautious Start to 2019 Trims Expectations for Growth

American consumers barely increased their spending in January after a sharp pullback in December, adding to recent evidence the economy may have slowed after strong growth in 2018.

Canadian Economy Expanded 0.3% In January

The Canadian economy expanded in January, beating expectations and fully offsetting declines that were posted in the previous two months.

Bitcoin in the Wilderness

On a Canadian oil field, natural gas with nowhere to go powers a bitcoin-mining operation.