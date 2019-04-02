Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:16am EDT
U.K. Business Sentiment Declines as Brexit Uncertainty Continues

Corporate decision makers in the U.K. are struggling to navigate the uncertainties surrounding Britain's planned departure from the European Union, leading to investment delays, lower cash flows and lagging sales growth. 

 
U.K. Parliament Closer to Brexit Alternatives but Fails to Pass Any

The House of Commons failed for a second time to find a majority for any alternative to the deal British Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the European Union, deepening the uncertainty less than two weeks before Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc. 

 
U.K. Watchdog to Review Conduct, Governance at KPMG Audit Unit

The U.K. watchdog for accounting and audit on Tuesday launched an independent review into the governance, controls and culture at KPMG LLP's U.K. audit unit. 

 
Official Says White House Stands Behind Moore's Fed Nomination

The White House is standing behind the proposed nomination of Stephen Moore to the Federal Reserve board, a senior administration official said Monday, following reports of Mr. Moore's past legal and financial problems. 

 
Australia's RBA Leaves Cash Rate Unchanged at 1.5%

Australia's central bank held its ground in the face of a deepening property downturn and credit squeeze, keeping interest rates unchanged Tuesday. 

 
South Korea Inflation Hits 32-Month Low

South Korea's headline consumer inflation slowed to a 32-month low in March, pushing its benchmark index further away from the country's annual 2% target amid anemic growth. 

 
Big Banks Reach for Small Deals as Merger Boom Slows

Investment bankers across Wall Street are tripping over themselves, and sometimes each other, to win business advising smaller companies on deals-assignments they would have scoffed at a few years ago. 

 
Bank of Canada Says Data Suggests Slowdown Is Temporary

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Monday that recent economic data support the central bank's view that the current slowdown in domestic growth is temporary. 

 
Minneapolis Fed Chief Kashkari Says MMT Isn't An Economic Theory

Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari doesn't have much love for modern monetary theory. 

 
Investors Hold Back on Saudi Stock Bets

Foreign investors are treating Saudi Arabia's stock market with caution following its addition to two major indexes, reflecting concern over a government campaign to pump up company values that accelerated after Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aDP EURASIA : Pizza firm DP Eurasia falls to net loss on forex, debt costs
RE
03:25aJapan-U.S. trade talks likely to be held April 15-16
RE
03:24aFrench oil major Total launches full-field production on Angola's Kaombo
RE
03:22aSandals under scrutiny as Indonesia tightens safety rules
RE
03:22aSteinhoff investors to extend suspension of legal battle
RE
03:19aSouth Africa's rand softer as Moody's relief rally fades
RE
03:17aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Training Supports DemirBank to Expand Trade Finance in Kyrgyz Republic
PU
03:17aMRC MEKONG RIVER COMMISSION : Morocco invites CEO for visit and will support MRC with irrigation training and renewable energy assessment
PU
03:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyers ask his trial be separate from those of Nissan, ex-director Kelly
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
2GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
3MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
4HOSTELWORLD GROUP : HOSTELWORLD : Preliminary Results - Year ended 31 December 2018
5BP : BP : reveals net oil and gas output in Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About