Theresa May to Seek Further Brexit Extension, Talks With Labour

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday she would request a further extension on Brexit and would seek to collaborate with the opposition Labour Party to find a deal that will get a majority in Parliament.

U.S. Stocks Pause After Sharp Gains

Falling shares of Walgreens Boots pulled the Dow lower, and investors took a breath after sharp gains on the first day of 2019's second quarter.

Regulators Float Plan to Penalize Certain Debt Purchases by Banks

U.S. bank regulators proposed steps to toughen a bailout-prevention rule that will penalize big banks for purchases of certain debt issued by other large financial firms.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Fell in February

Orders for long-lasting factory goods dropped in February after three straight months of growth due to a sharp decline in civilian aircraft orders, although the overall drop was smaller than expected.

Oil Surges Toward Five-Month High on OPEC Cuts

Oil prices rose toward five-month highs as major producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production levels last month to reduce global supplies.

Calendar Flipping to April Typically Bodes Well for Stocks

History bodes well for stocks in April, a bullish sign for investors as major averages inch toward record highs.

U.K. Lawmakers Propose 'Structural Break-Up' of Big Four Accounting Firms

Parliamentarians called for an overhaul of the country's audit sector on Tuesday as it faces scrutiny following several high-profile corporate collapses.

Bitcoin Tops $5,000, Heads for Biggest Daily Gain in a Year

Bitcoin briefly jumped more than 20% to top $5,000 for the first time this year amid a broader rally in digital currencies.

Banks Lift Oil-Price Forecasts for 2019

Banks raised their forecasts for the price of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, in 2019, as the market continues to be supported by production cuts led by OPEC, as well as geopolitical risks to supply.

WTO Cuts Forecast For 2019 Trade Growth

The uncertainties facing businesses around the world as a result of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China will lead to a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the flow of exports and imports in 2019, the World Trade Organization said.