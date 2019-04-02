Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Trump to Fed Chairman Powell: 'I Guess I'm Stuck With You'

President Trump is blaming the Fed for holding back the economy and stock market despite the central bank's recent decision to do two things he wanted-halt rate increases and stop shrinking its asset portfolio. 

 
Theresa May Courts Opposition in Bid to Break Brexit Impasse

British Prime Minister Theresa May made an about-face in her Brexit strategy by saying she would pursue a different deal with the opposition Labour Party, an approach that could keep the country more closely bound to the bloc than she previously envisioned. 

 
U.K. Lawmakers Again Fail to Plot Brexit Course

The House of Commons failed for a second time to find a majority for any alternative to the deal British Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the European Union, deepening the uncertainty less than two weeks before Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc. 

 
White House Nominates Allison H. Lee for SEC Seat

Former enforcement lawyer would join regulator as it considers stricter rules for brokers. 

 
Young Americans Faring Less Well in Credit Markets, New York Fed Report Finds

Young Americans are getting left behind when it comes to credit access, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report released Tuesday. 

 
Mexico Cuts Spending Amid Investor Scrutiny

Mexico cut planned government spending for 2019 as lower oil production and slower economic growth are expected to curb revenue, a move investors welcomed as a sign that the new government is committed to sound finances. 

 
Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Hit the Brakes in March

North American freight carriers ordered 15,700 Class 8 trucks, the big rigs used for regional and long-haul routes, according to a preliminary report from ACT Research. That is a 66% drop compared with March 2018, and the lowest level since October 2016. 

 
U.S. Stocks Pause After Sharp Gains

Falling shares of Walgreens Boots pulled the Dow lower, and investors took a breath after sharp gains on the first day of 2019's second quarter. 

 
Oil Rises to Highest Since November on OPEC Cuts

Oil prices rose to nearly five-month highs as major producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production levels last month to reduce global supplies. 

 
WTO Cuts Forecast for 2019 Trade Growth

The uncertainties facing businesses around the world as a result of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China will lead to a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the flow of exports and imports in 2019, the World Trade Organization said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17pTRICARE : Covers Banked Donor Milk for Sick Infants
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:00pTRADE WAR, BREXIT COULD SLOW DEVELOPING ASIA'S 2019, 2020 GROWTH : Adb
RE
10:55pChina March services activity quickens to 14-month high in further sign of recovery - Caixin PMI
RE
10:51pMalaysia to sell 1MDB-linked superyacht for $126 million
RE
10:42pAsian shares rise to new seven-month high, oil closes in on $70
RE
10:25pDOLLAR INDEX : Yen slips, Aussie rises as worries recede over U.S.-China trade
RE
10:24pChina Caixin Services PMI Rebounds to 14-Month High in March
DJ
10:11pLNG will be big part of China-U.S. trade once tensions resolved - CNOOC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
2Asian shares rise to new seven-month high, oil closes in on $70
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
4KAKAKU.COM INC : MONTHLY DATE: Number of online reservations on Tabelog
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About