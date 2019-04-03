Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/03/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Global Stocks Resume Climb on Trade Hopes

Stocks climbed on renewed hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China and after economic data earlier in the week eased fears of a global downturn. 

 
Trump to Fed Chairman Powell: 'I Guess I'm Stuck With You'

President Trump is blaming the Fed for holding back the economy and stock market despite the central bank's recent decision to do two things he wanted-halt rate increases and stop shrinking its asset portfolio. 

 
Brexit Deadlock Weighs on UK Economy

The U.K. economy is likely to have stagnated in March as businesses and consumers sought clarity about the form and the timing of the country's departure from the European Union. 

 
Theresa May Courts Opposition in Bid to Break Brexit Impasse

British Prime Minister Theresa May made an about-face in her Brexit strategy by saying she would pursue a different deal with the opposition Labour Party, an approach that could keep the country more closely bound to the bloc than she previously envisioned. 

 
ADB Says Trade Tensions, Brexit Could Impact Growth in Asia

The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday warned policy makers in Asia to remain vigilant amid rising headwinds from persistent trade tensions, uncertainties from U.S. fiscal policy and a possible disorderly Brexit. 

 
White House Nominates Allison H. Lee for SEC Seat

Former enforcement lawyer would join regulator as it considers stricter rules for brokers. 

 
Young Americans Faring Less Well in Credit Markets

Young Americans are getting left behind when it comes to credit access, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report released Tuesday. 

 
U.K. Lawmakers Again Fail to Plot Brexit Course

The House of Commons failed for a second time to find a majority for any alternative to the deal British Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the European Union, deepening the uncertainty less than two weeks before Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc. 

 
Mexico Cuts Spending Amid Investor Scrutiny

Mexico cut planned government spending for 2019 as lower oil production and slower economic growth are expected to curb revenue, a move investors welcomed as a sign that the new government is committed to sound finances. 

 
Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Hit the Brakes in March

North American freight carriers ordered 15,700 Class 8 trucks, the big rigs used for regional and long-haul routes, according to a preliminary report from ACT Research. That is a 66% drop compared with March 2018, and the lowest level since October 2016.

