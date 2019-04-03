Stocks Resume Rise on Trade Hopes

U.S. stocks moved slightly higher, supported by optimism about trade negotiations and upbeat service-sector economic figures from Europe and China.

Accounting Rule Maker Rejects Banks' Proposal

The Financial Accounting Standards Board rejected banks' proposal to soften the impact of a change that will force lenders to book losses on soured loans much faster.

U.S. Services-Sector Growth Cooled in March

The U.S. services sector expanded at a slower pace last month, a sign that a key segment of the economy continues to cool.

Mortgage Surge a Mixed Bag for Lenders

A recent pickup in mortgage activity offers little consolation to banks hit by low rates.

Theresa May Meets Opposition Leader in Risky New Brexit Strategy

British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party set off on a path fraught with political risk as they met Wednesday to start trying to hash out a compromise Brexit deal.

Oil Dips as U.S. Crude Output, Inventories Rise

Oil prices declined slightly after data showed U.S. crude exports remain strong but domestic oil inventories rose for a second straight week.

Few Winners, Many Losers From Trade Tariffs, IMF Finds

Progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China has sidelined the Trump administration's threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 25%-and that's a good thing for the U.S. and the world, an IMF study concludes.

U.S. Private Sector Added 129,000 Jobs in March

The U.S. private sector added 129,000 jobs in March, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday, well below expectations.

Investors Brace for Profits Hit as Costs Rise, Economy Slows

Investors are concerned that rising wages and energy costs will eat into corporate profits, threatening the decadelong bull market in stocks.

Trump to Fed Chairman Powell: 'I Guess I'm Stuck With You'

President Trump is blaming the Fed for holding back the economy and stock market despite the central bank's recent decision to do two things he wanted-halt rate increases and stop shrinking its asset portfolio.