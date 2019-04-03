Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/03/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Tariffs Take Center Stage in U.S.-China Trade Talks

The Trump administration's demand that punitive tariffs remain to ensure Beijing enacts genuine overhauls has emerged as one of the biggest sticking points as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators opened new face-to-face talks aimed at a deal. 

 
Private-Jet Cryptocurrency Gets Pass From SEC

A private-jet company won the ability to sell a digital token that doesn't require oversight by financial regulators. The hitch: The token won't operate like others, diminishing its allure to fans of cryptocurrencies. 

 
Theresa May Meets Opposition Leader in Risky New Brexit Strategy

British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party set off on a path fraught with political risk as they met to start trying to hash out a compromise Brexit deal. 

 
Stocks Resume Rise on Trade Hopes

U.S. stocks moved slightly higher, supported by optimism about trade negotiations and upbeat service-sector economic figures from Europe and China. 

 
Oil Dips as U.S. Crude Output, Inventories Rise

Oil prices declined slightly after data showed U.S. crude exports remain strong but domestic oil inventories rose for a second straight week. 

 
Investors Brace for Profits Hit as Costs Rise, Economy Slows

Investors are concerned that rising wages and energy costs will eat into corporate profits, threatening the decadelong bull market in stocks. 

 
Few Winners, Many Losers From Trade Tariffs, IMF Finds

Progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China has sidelined the Trump administration's threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 25%-and that's a good thing for the U.S. and the world, an IMF study concludes. 

 
U.S. Services-Sector Growth Cooled in March

The U.S. services sector expanded at a slower pace last month, a sign that a key segment of the economy continues to cool. 

 
U.S. Private Sector Added 129,000 Jobs in March

The U.S. private sector added 129,000 jobs in March, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday, well below expectations. 

 
Mortgage Surge a Mixed Bag for Lenders

A recent pickup in mortgage activity offers little consolation to banks hit by low rates.

10:22pMICHIGAN SUGAR : Home Runs promotion returns for another season
PU
10:15pCRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE BINANCE.COM (CRYPTO : BNB) Lists Celer Token (CRYPTO:CELR)
AW
10:11pWhite House's Kudlow says U.S.-China talks making progress, could extend
RE
10:09pJapan policymakers shun 'Modern Monetary Theory' as dangerous
RE
10:08pTesla deliveries drop due to challenges shipping to Europe and China
RE
10:07pPG&E names TVA's William Johnson as CEO, reshuffles board
RE
10:07pWho are PG&E's new directors?
RE
10:03pTrump orders crackdown on counterfeit sales online
RE
10:02pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : More than $12 billion earmarked for Northern Australia
PU
10:02pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Maximising medical research and exports
PU
