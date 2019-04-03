Tariffs Take Center Stage in U.S.-China Trade Talks

The Trump administration's demand that punitive tariffs remain to ensure Beijing enacts genuine overhauls has emerged as one of the biggest sticking points as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators opened new face-to-face talks aimed at a deal.

Private-Jet Cryptocurrency Gets Pass From SEC

A private-jet company won the ability to sell a digital token that doesn't require oversight by financial regulators. The hitch: The token won't operate like others, diminishing its allure to fans of cryptocurrencies.

Theresa May Meets Opposition Leader in Risky New Brexit Strategy

British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party set off on a path fraught with political risk as they met to start trying to hash out a compromise Brexit deal.

Stocks Resume Rise on Trade Hopes

U.S. stocks moved slightly higher, supported by optimism about trade negotiations and upbeat service-sector economic figures from Europe and China.

Oil Dips as U.S. Crude Output, Inventories Rise

Oil prices declined slightly after data showed U.S. crude exports remain strong but domestic oil inventories rose for a second straight week.

Investors Brace for Profits Hit as Costs Rise, Economy Slows

Investors are concerned that rising wages and energy costs will eat into corporate profits, threatening the decadelong bull market in stocks.

Few Winners, Many Losers From Trade Tariffs, IMF Finds

Progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China has sidelined the Trump administration's threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 25%-and that's a good thing for the U.S. and the world, an IMF study concludes.

U.S. Services-Sector Growth Cooled in March

The U.S. services sector expanded at a slower pace last month, a sign that a key segment of the economy continues to cool.

U.S. Private Sector Added 129,000 Jobs in March

The U.S. private sector added 129,000 jobs in March, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday, well below expectations.

Mortgage Surge a Mixed Bag for Lenders

A recent pickup in mortgage activity offers little consolation to banks hit by low rates.