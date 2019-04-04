Global Stocks Slip as U.S.-China Trade Talks Continue

Stocks slipped as President Trump prepared to meet Chinese officials in Washington to resolve the trade dispute, one of investors' major concerns amid doubts around growth in the world's leading economies.

What to Watch for in March Jobs Report

The U.S. releases its accounting of the March job market on Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Labor Department to say employers added a seasonally adjusted 175,000 jobs.

Tariffs Take Center Stage in U.S.-China Trade Talks

The Trump administration's demand that punitive tariffs remain to ensure Beijing enacts genuine overhauls has emerged as one of the biggest sticking points as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators opened new face-to-face talks aimed at a deal.

German Manufacturing Orders Collapse

The downturn in German industry accelerated in February, as manufacturing orders slumped following a sharp drop in demand from outside the eurozone.

India's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate to 6.0%

India's central bank cut its main lending rate for the second time this year as recent low inflation rates gave it the freedom to try to bolster economic growth.

Irrational Exuberance Endangers China's Nasdaq

China is having another go at creating a marketplace for the country's best technology stocks, but first it needs to teach its investors that share prices can go down as well as up.

Private-Jet Cryptocurrency Gets Pass From SEC

A private-jet company won the ability to sell a digital token that doesn't require oversight by financial regulators. The hitch: The token won't operate like others, diminishing its allure to fans of cryptocurrencies.

Theresa May Meets Opposition Leader in Risky New Brexit Strategy

British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party set off on a path fraught with political risk as they met to start trying to hash out a compromise Brexit deal.

Investors Brace for Profits Hit as Costs Rise, Economy Slows

Investors are concerned that rising wages and energy costs will eat into corporate profits, threatening the decadelong bull market in stocks.