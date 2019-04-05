Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/05/2019 | 07:16am EDT
U.K.'s May Requests Further Brexit Delay

The British government requested an additional delay to Brexit until June 30 to buy more time to get a divorce deal through parliament, as the EU debated its own timetable for the U.K.'s departure. 

 
Economists Expect Hiring Rise, Wage Gains in March Jobs Report

The U.S. releases its accounting of the March job market on Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Labor Department to say employers added a seasonally adjusted 175,000 jobs. 

 
Global Stocks Waver as Trump Signals Trade Progress

Global stocks struggled for direction after President Trump struck an upbeat tone about the U.S.-China trade talks but failed to set a date for a final summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. 

 
Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Close

The U.S. and China are aiming to reach a trade deal in the next four weeks, President Trump said, though he failed to announce a much-anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. 

 
German Industrial Output Rises

German industrial production picked up in February, despite another small monthly drop in manufacturing output, as the mild weather boosted construction. 

 
Bankruptcies Test One of Wall Street's Favorite Trades

When aviation authorities order more than 300 Boeing planes to be grounded, it should be party time for aircraft leasing companies and their Wall Street backers. Unfortunately, a recent string of airline bankruptcies gives them too much else to worry about. 

 
Eurozone Releases Funds for Greece After Dispute Over Reforms

Eurozone governments approved the release of $1.1 billion of funds for Greece, after a monthslong spat over whether the country is reneging on the economic overhauls that it promised when its bailout ended. 

 
Trump Picks Herman Cain for Fed Seat

President Trump said he intends to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve's board of governors, signaling his desire to remake the nation's central bank after complaining about it for months. 

 
Fed's Mester Says Rate Increases Still Possible

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday it remains possible the U.S. central bank might raise rates again.

