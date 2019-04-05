U.S. Added 196,000 Jobs in March as Hiring Recovers

Hiring in the U.S. recovered in March with the economy adding 196,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate remained at a historically low level of 3.8%, underscoring that the labor market remains a source of strength for the economy.

May Requests Further Brexit Delay

The British government requested an additional delay to Brexit until June 30 to buy more time to get a divorce deal through parliament, as the EU debated its own timetable for the U.K.'s departure.

U.S. Stocks Set for Small Opening Gains After Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures maintained gains early Friday following a slightly better-than-expected jobs report and an upbeat tone from President Trump on U.S.-China trade talks.

Legalization in Canada Sparks Rally in Marijuana Stocks

Shares of marijuana companies have been on a tear this year, a sign that the cannabis craze isn't letting up.

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Close

The U.S. and China are aiming to reach a trade deal in the next four weeks, President Trump said, though he failed to announce a much-anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

German Industrial Output Rises

German industrial production picked up in February, despite another small monthly drop in manufacturing output, as the mild weather boosted construction.

Beijing's Bank Bailout Better Be Bold

China's efforts since the economy's deep downturn in 2015 have helped stave off an immediate financial crisis, but they severely damaged the dynamic private companies that drive growth. What's really needed is far harder: overhauling a dysfunctional interest-rate system that breeds inefficiency.

Bankruptcies Test One of Wall Street's Favorite Trades

When aviation authorities order more than 300 Boeing planes to be grounded, it should be party time for aircraft leasing companies and their Wall Street backers. Unfortunately, a recent string of airline bankruptcies gives them too much else to worry about.

Eurozone Releases Funds for Greece After Dispute Over Reforms

Eurozone governments approved the release of $1.1 billion of funds for Greece, after a monthslong spat over whether the country is reneging on the economic overhauls that it promised when its bailout ended.