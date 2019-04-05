U.S. Adds 196,000 Jobs as Hiring Rebounds in March

U.S. hiring sprang back in March, showing a slowdown in February was likely just a passing chill during a historically long stretch of job creation.

U.S. Stocks Rise After Jobs Report

Stocks added to their gains for the week Friday following a slightly better-than-expected jobs report and an upbeat tone from President Trump on U.S.-China trade talks.

May Requests Further Brexit Delay

The British government requested an additional delay to Brexit until June 30 to buy more time to get a divorce deal through parliament, as the EU debated its own timetable for the U.K.'s departure.

Trump Calls on Fed to Cut Interest Rates to Stimulate Growth

President Trump repeated his call for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and said it should restart buying assets to stimulate growth.

Canada Employment Down Slightly in March

Canada's jobs market contracted slightly in March, coming in below expectations after two months of strong gains.

Oil Prices Rise on Economic Data

Oil prices hovered near five-month highs, boosted by economic data that showed strong growth in U.S. jobs

Legalization in Canada Sparks Rally in Marijuana Stocks

Shares of marijuana companies have been on a tear this year, a sign that the cannabis craze isn't letting up.

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Close

The U.S. and China are aiming to reach a trade deal in the next four weeks, President Trump said, though he failed to announce a much-anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

German Industrial Output Rises

German industrial production picked up in February, despite another small monthly drop in manufacturing output, as the mild weather boosted construction.

Beijing's Bank Bailout Better Be Bold

China's efforts since the economy's deep downturn in 2015 have helped stave off an immediate financial crisis, but they severely damaged the dynamic private companies that drive growth.