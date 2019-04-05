Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Adds 196,000 Jobs as Hiring Rebounds in March

U.S. hiring sprang back in March, showing a slowdown in February was likely just a passing chill during a historically long stretch of job creation. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise After Jobs Report

Stocks added to their gains for the week Friday following a slightly better-than-expected jobs report and an upbeat tone from President Trump on U.S.-China trade talks. 

 
May Requests Further Brexit Delay

The British government requested an additional delay to Brexit until June 30 to buy more time to get a divorce deal through parliament, as the EU debated its own timetable for the U.K.'s departure. 

 
Trump Calls on Fed to Cut Interest Rates to Stimulate Growth

President Trump repeated his call for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and said it should restart buying assets to stimulate growth. 

 
Canada Employment Down Slightly in March

Canada's jobs market contracted slightly in March, coming in below expectations after two months of strong gains. 

 
Oil Prices Rise on Economic Data

Oil prices hovered near five-month highs, boosted by economic data that showed strong growth in U.S. jobs 

 
Legalization in Canada Sparks Rally in Marijuana Stocks

Shares of marijuana companies have been on a tear this year, a sign that the cannabis craze isn't letting up. 

 
Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Close

The U.S. and China are aiming to reach a trade deal in the next four weeks, President Trump said, though he failed to announce a much-anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. 

 
German Industrial Output Rises

German industrial production picked up in February, despite another small monthly drop in manufacturing output, as the mild weather boosted construction. 

 
Beijing's Bank Bailout Better Be Bold

China's efforts since the economy's deep downturn in 2015 have helped stave off an immediate financial crisis, but they severely damaged the dynamic private companies that drive growth.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04pBereaved families blame Boeing after Ethiopia crash report
RE
02:01pU.S.-China trade talks to continue next week by video link - Kudlow
RE
01:56pWorld Bank board elects U.S. Treasury's Malpass as next president
RE
01:48pWorld Bank board elects U.S. Treasury's Malpass as next president
RE
01:30pU.S. employment report points to growing economy, tame inflation
RE
01:30pN.Y. Fed raises U.S. second quarter GDP growth view near 2%
RE
01:27pAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : Spearheads Opposition to Section 232 Tariffs
PU
01:27pWORLD BANK : Executive Directors Select David Malpass 13th President of the World Bank Group
PU
01:21pWall Street rises on jobs data, trade optimism
RE
01:17pUNITED STATES MINT : 24-Karat Gold Proof Coin Goes on Sale on April 12
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
4STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : ECB will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds for merger - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About