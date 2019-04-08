Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Prices, Fed Minutes

In the week ahead, the U.S. economy will see fresh data on inflation and consumer sentiment. The Federal Reserve will release its March meeting minutes.

Push for Brexit Deal Heats Up Ahead of EU Summit

Britain's two main political parties are pushing to reach a new Brexit deal this week ahead of a European Union summit that will consider a request from British Prime Minister Theresa May to further postpone the country's departure from the bloc.

China's Foreign Reserves Grew for Fifth Straight Month in March

China's foreign-exchange reserves grew for the fifth straight month in March to a seven-month high of $3.099 trillion, according to central bank data Sunday.

Trump Administration Officials Back Herman Cain Despite Scrutiny

White House officials on Sunday backed Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve's board of governors even after the former restaurant executive and onetime GOP presidential candidate warned that he expects renewed scrutiny of sexual-harassment allegations against him.

Expected Earnings Pullback Sets Up Big Test for Bull Market

The stock market has been on one of its strongest runs in two decades, but a looming pullback in corporate profits poses a threat to its rise.

Wall Street Firms Cut Treasury Yield Forecasts

Wall Street firms are lowering their forecasts for U.S. government bond yields, the latest sign of investors' mounting worries about slowing economic growth.

Spending Battle Clouds Outlook for U.S. Growth

One of the big unknowns for U.S. economic growth heading into the presidential election year needs to be sorted out by lawmakers in the coming months. That is the path for government spending.

Falling Fees Boost Appeal of Sustainable ETFs

The fee-cutting fervor sweeping the U.S. asset-management industry is drawing more investors into exchange-traded funds built on environmental, social and governance criteria, known as ESG ETFs.

'Golden Cross' Boosts Investors' Confidence Entering Earnings Season

A number of stock-market indicators show momentum accelerating ahead of first-quarter earnings season, a boost to major indexes as they approach last year's all-time highs.

Hiring Rebounded in March, Helping Ease Downturn Jitters

U.S. hiring sprang back in March, showing a slowdown in February was likely just a passing chill during a historically long stretch of job creation.