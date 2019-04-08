Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Prices, Fed Minutes

In the week ahead, the U.S. economy will see fresh data on inflation and consumer sentiment. The Federal Reserve will release its March meeting minutes. 

 
Push for Brexit Deal Heats Up Ahead of EU Summit

Britain's two main political parties are pushing to reach a new Brexit deal this week ahead of a European Union summit that will consider a request from British Prime Minister Theresa May to further postpone the country's departure from the bloc. 

 
China's Foreign Reserves Grew for Fifth Straight Month in March

China's foreign-exchange reserves grew for the fifth straight month in March to a seven-month high of $3.099 trillion, according to central bank data Sunday. 

 
Trump Administration Officials Back Herman Cain Despite Scrutiny

White House officials on Sunday backed Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve's board of governors even after the former restaurant executive and onetime GOP presidential candidate warned that he expects renewed scrutiny of sexual-harassment allegations against him. 

 
Expected Earnings Pullback Sets Up Big Test for Bull Market

The stock market has been on one of its strongest runs in two decades, but a looming pullback in corporate profits poses a threat to its rise. 

 
Wall Street Firms Cut Treasury Yield Forecasts

Wall Street firms are lowering their forecasts for U.S. government bond yields, the latest sign of investors' mounting worries about slowing economic growth. 

 
Spending Battle Clouds Outlook for U.S. Growth

One of the big unknowns for U.S. economic growth heading into the presidential election year needs to be sorted out by lawmakers in the coming months. That is the path for government spending. 

 
Falling Fees Boost Appeal of Sustainable ETFs

The fee-cutting fervor sweeping the U.S. asset-management industry is drawing more investors into exchange-traded funds built on environmental, social and governance criteria, known as ESG ETFs. 

 
'Golden Cross' Boosts Investors' Confidence Entering Earnings Season

A number of stock-market indicators show momentum accelerating ahead of first-quarter earnings season, a boost to major indexes as they approach last year's all-time highs. 

 
Hiring Rebounded in March, Helping Ease Downturn Jitters

U.S. hiring sprang back in March, showing a slowdown in February was likely just a passing chill during a historically long stretch of job creation.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aBOJ cuts view on three of Japan's nine regions
RE
01:11aSWEET SEATS AND CANDY CANES : Inside Fiat Chrysler's Toledo turnaround
RE
01:08aChina steel surges on seasonal demand, iron ore hits record high
RE
12:50aOil hits highest since Nov 2018 amid OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
12:49aChina's surging 2019 gas demand will require better integration for end-users
RE
12:31aNissan shareholders vote to oust Ghosn as director
RE
12:31aNissan shareholders sever last ties with ousted Ghosn
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
3VANGUARD ENERGY ETF : VANGUARD ENERGY ETF : Oil-and-Gas ETFs Are Thriving -- Journal Report
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : ASHLEY'S LIE DETECTOR CHALLENGE
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : A Special Purpose Company Submits an Investment Letter of Intent for a Semiconductor..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About