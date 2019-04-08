SEC Chief Raises Concerns About Risky Lending

A top markets regulator is concerned about the growth of loans by banks to highly indebted companies, joining other policy makers in highlighting risks that leveraged loans could pose to financial markets.

Stocks Lose Ground After Last Week's Rally

U.S. stocks fell as shares of industrial companies declined on a streak of downbeat news.

A Growth Surprise Could Shock Markets

Recession fears have captured the markets' attention in recent weeks, but some investors say the bigger impact could be a surprise return to growth.

Oil Hits Five-Month High on Libya Fighting, OPEC Cut

Oil prices jumped to a fresh, five-month high as oil output cuts by major producers tighten global supplies while unrest in Libya threatens to squeeze them further.

Push for Brexit Deal Heats Up Ahead of EU Summit

Britain's two main political parties are pushing to reach a new Brexit deal this week ahead of an EU summit that will consider a request from Prime Minister May to further postpone the country's departure from the bloc.

Yield-Hungry Investors Revive 'Carry Trade' in Emerging Markets

A cautious shift from the world's central banks is sending investors hunting for big paydays in emerging-market currencies via carry trades, despite concerns that global growth may continue to slow.

U.S. Factory Orders Fell 0.5% in February

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods sank 0.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted $497.47 billion, the Commerce Department said. The decline was in line with economists' expectations.

Global Investors Line Up for a Shot of Kerosene-Smelling Chinese Liquor

Kweichow Moutai has captured the imagination of global investors as a proxy for affluent consumers in the world's second-largest economy.

For Private Investors, Eastern Europe Can Be a Risky Play

Dispute-settlement courts are hearing more cases against the 11 ex-communist countries that joined the European Union after 2004.

Food Companies Take a Break From the Deal Table

Food and drink companies haven't had much stomach for deals recently. The lull is likely temporary, but it also might be getting harder for executives to rally support for blockbuster transactions.