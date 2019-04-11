Global Stocks Slip After Fed Signals Caution

U.S. stocks were poised to tread water at the open as ongoing concerns about a slowing world economy dampened sentiment.

Europe Wants a Better Deal With China Too

Europe is getting tougher on China's trade practices and state subsidies, potentially enhancing U.S. leverage in negotiations.

Economists Trim Eurozone Forecasts

Experts surveyed by the European Central Bank expect growth and inflation in the eurozone to be weaker than previously forecast this year and next, according to an ECB survey.

Oil Market Supply Tightening on OPEC Cuts - IEA

Global oil supply dropped significantly in March on the back of OPEC-led production cuts, helping to boost crude prices to five-month highs, the IEA said.

EU Agrees to Delay Brexit Until October

European Union leaders agreed to postpone Brexit until Oct. 31 to allow British Prime Minister Theresa May more time to try to get the U.K.'s Parliament to approve the country's divorce deal with the bloc.

Six Tax Changes Retirees Should Know

For retirees, the tax overhaul of 2017 created new opportunities to cut taxes, along with some potential headaches. Here are six important changes retirees should be aware of and steps they can take to reduce their future tax bills.

Chinese Inflation Picks Up

Consumer and producer prices were lifted by costlier pork and oil prices, another sign that growth in the world's second largest economy may be stabilizing.

Yellen Offers a Warning to Trump's Central Bank Picks

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen sent an indirect warning to two potential Trump central bank picks, saying if they want to be relevant, they will need to check their politics at the door.

How the World Economy Became a China Property Play

There are signs of life in China's property market. Even those without exposure to Chinese assets will feel the warmth.

U.S., China Reach Accord on Trade-Deal Enforcement, Mnuchin Says

The U.S. and China have agreed on an enforcement mechanism for their potential trade deal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, signaling that the two sides have overcome one of the last hurdles toward reaching a broader pact.