News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/11/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
OMB Proposes Eliminating Waiting Period for Comments on Economic Reports

The Office of Management and Budget is seeking comment on the possibility of slashing a decades-old rule that prevents U.S. officials from making public statements about key government economic reports until one hour after their release. 

 
Stocks Inch Lower Ahead of Quarterly Earnings

U.S. stocks edged lower, as markets were in a holding pattern ahead of the first big batch of quarterly earnings results set to arrive Friday morning. 

 
Economists See Fed On Hold at Least Through 2021

The Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at least through the end of 2021, according to the majority of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Raising Minimum Wage Would Cost Jobs, Say Economists in WSJ Survey

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect that raising the federal minimum wage, even by a relatively small amount, would lead to job losses. 

 
Fed's Williams Happy With Current Monetary Policy Stance

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said he is fine with where central bank monetary policy stands, in comments that also indicated the economy was probably not as weak at the start of the year as many had expected. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Hit a Near 50-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly five decades, the latest evidence that the U.S. labor market regained its footing after a string of weak data. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Rose 0.6% in March as Energy Prices Soared

The producer-price index, a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, continued to accelerate in March as energy prices rebounded, a possible sign that inflation is firming after a soft patch around the end of last year. 

 
Business Uncertainty Continues as Brexit Deadline Is Pushed Back

Another Brexit delay takes the pressure off the U.K.'s warring politicians to come to swift agreement on the terms of the country's withdrawal from the European Union, extending a spell of uncertainty plaguing businesses and hobbling the wider economy. 

 
China Sweetens Its Cloud Offer in U.S. Trade Talks

Beijing sweetened an offer to open its cloud-computing sector to foreign companies, in a bid to forge a trade deal after U.S. negotiators rejected an earlier proposal. 

 
U.S. Natural-Gas Market Is Taking Cues From China

The rise of the U.S. as a major exporter of liquefied natural gas has linked the price of gas in Louisiana to the weather in China-adding pressure on already low U.S. prices.

About