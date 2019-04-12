Investors Await US Bank Earnings

Caution ahead of the US earnings season will likely cap gains in Europe on Friday

White House Seeks to Blunt Use of Informal Agency Actions

The Trump administration has opened the door for Congress to more easily overturn financial rules issued as guidance rather than in a formal rule-making process, a win for the industry.

Singapore Central Bank Holds Steady, as Widely Expected

The Monetary Authority of Singapore kept its currency stance unchanged as it seeks to support the economy amid benign inflation.

European Union Paves Way for U.S. Trade-Pact Talks

The European Union agreed to launch talks for a trade agreement with the U.S., seeking to preserve a truce with President Trump despite competing demands over agriculture.

OMB Proposes Eliminating Waiting Period for Comments on Economic Reports

The Office of Management and Budget is seeking comment on the possibility of slashing a decades-old rule that prevents U.S. officials from making public statements about key government economic reports until one hour after their release.

Stocks Finish Session Little Changed

U.S. stocks wavered, as markets were in a holding pattern ahead of the first big batch of quarterly earnings results set to arrive Friday morning.

Economists See Fed On Hold at Least Through 2021

The Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at least through the end of 2021, according to the majority of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Raising Minimum Wage Would Cost Jobs, Say Economists in WSJ Survey

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect that raising the federal minimum wage, even by a relatively small amount, would lead to job losses.

Fed's Williams Happy With Current Monetary Policy Stance

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said he is fine with where central bank monetary policy stands, in comments that also indicated the economy was probably not as weak at the start of the year as many had expected.

U.S. Jobless Claims Hit a Near 50-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly five decades, the latest evidence that the U.S. labor market regained its footing after a string of weak data.