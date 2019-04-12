U.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorated in April

Consumers' outlook on the U.S. economy worsened in April, as a survey suggested the impact of tax cuts has now run its course for U.S. consumers.

Stocks Rise as Bank Earnings Kick Off

U.S. stocks opened higher, after two of the nation's biggest banks reported earnings that beat expectations.

U.S.-China Trade Pact Takes Aim at Currency Manipulation

As part of a prospective deal on trade, the U.S. and China have agreed to measures that American officials say will deter Beijing from currency manipulation by requiring greater disclosure of economic actions.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo: Two Roads Diverged

The outlook for U.S. banks is less exciting than the strong earnings figures from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo suggest.

How Trump's Pressure Puts the Fed in a Policy Pickle

President Trump says he would like not only to see rate cuts but also a resumption of the Fed's bond-buying program. This jawboning runs the risk of putting the central bank in a position where it may seem as though it's implementing policy based on political pressure.

China Trade Data Raise Red Flags on Economic Recovery

China's trade performance last month raised questions about demand in the global and Chinese economies, as exports rebounded and imports fell at rates steeper than expected.

Powell Reiterates Fed's Independence at Democrats' Retreat

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the independence of the central bank in a closed-door meeting with House Democrats and said he wouldn't comment on President Trump or nominees to the Fed board.

Oil Prices Rise, Fueled by Advancing Stock Markets

Crude prices were gaining traction as global stock markets rose and U.S. stocks opened higher on better-than-expected bank earnings and stronger data on Chinese trade and lending.

U.S. Import Prices Increased 0.6% in March

Import prices rose 0.6% in March from the previous month, the Labor Department said, outpacing economists' expectations of a 0.5% rise.

China's Auto Sales Fall for Ninth Month

A leading industry executive said he can't predict when a rebound will come, but electric-vehicle sales grew strongly to buck the trend.