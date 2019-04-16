Fed Official Open to Adopting an Inflation Target Range

The leader of the Boston Fed said he favors the central bank moving from using interest-rate policy to achieve 2% inflation to a regime that targets a range of price pressures.

Fed's Evans: Rate Rises Still Possible If Economy Meets Expectations

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago leader Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank should be willing to let inflation overshoot its 2% target, in comments that also indicated more rate increases remain a possibility.

Canadian Business Sentiment Softens, Says Bank of Canada

Canadian companies are expressing less optimism in the face of global trade tensions and weakness in the country's housing and energy sectors, according to a Bank of Canada survey published Monday.

RBA Weighed Interest Rate Cut At Policy Meeting

The Reserve Bank of Australia said there is no strong case before it for policy change, but also revealed its April 2 board meeting weighed the question of what might be achieved by cutting interest rates.

Stocks Slip on Mixed Earnings

U.S. stocks fell Monday as a fresh batch of earnings reports sent bank shares sliding.

Homegrown Energy Can't Tame U.S. Pump Prices

A sharp increase in prices in California has revived the debate about ethanol requirements in gasoline. U.S. energy dominance doesn't mean cheaper fuel.

Health Care, Once a Market Leader, Stumbles in 2019

The threat of tighter regulation weighs on health-care shares.

PBOC Plans to Fend Off Financial Risks, Stabilize Economic Growth

China's central bank outlines planned steps as the world's second-largest economy is poised to report slowing growth for the first quarter of the year.

China's Lending Upswing Will Fuel Hybrid Bond Boom

Convertible bonds are all the rage with both issuers and investors, but keep a skeptical eye on a budding market.

Stock Rally Defies Dimming Outlook

Many investors are trying to square their big returns with the fact that they have arrived while the global economic outlook has grown progressively dimmer, leaving some to wonder how much longer the rally can last.