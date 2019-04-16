Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/16/2019 | 07:16am EDT
U.S. Stocks Set to Gain as Fed Officials Signal Confidence

U.S. stocks were set to open higher, reversing declines from the beginning of the week, after Federal Reserve officials signaled confidence in the U.S. economy and ahead of fresh data on Chinese growth. 

 
When Central Banks Try to Fix What They Break

The European Central Bank would only take interest rates more negative with a mechanism to soften the blow on banks. 

 
UK Jobless Rate Holds Steady

Unemployment in the U.K. held steady in the three months through February at its lowest rate in more than 40 years, a sign the labor market remains healthy despite subdued growth in the economy. 

 
German Economic Expectations Brighten

German economic expectations improved in April, even as the assessment of the current situation worsened. 

 
Building a Case For Chinese Property

China's property market has looked to be on shaky ground in 2019, but price gains in March were stronger than expected. Two recent policy changes might be enough to head off a widely expected downturn. 

 
Futures Guru Targets Libor Replacement

A notable figure behind the creation of futures markets in the 1970s is joining the race to replace the benchmark interest-rate underpinning trillions of dollars worth of financial contracts world-wide. 

 
Fed Official Open to Adopting an Inflation Target Range

The leader of the Boston Fed said he favors the central bank moving from using interest-rate policy to achieve 2% inflation to a regime that targets a range of price pressures. 

 
Fed's Evans: Rate Rises Still Possible If Economy Meets Expectations

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago leader Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank should be willing to let inflation overshoot its 2% target, in comments that also indicated more rate increases remain a possibility. 

 
Canadian Business Sentiment Softens, Says Bank of Canada

Canadian companies are expressing less optimism in the face of global trade tensions and weakness in the country's housing and energy sectors, according to a Bank of Canada survey published Monday.

07:42aFutures rise tracking global markets
RE
07:41aHudbay says shareholder Waterton files lawsuit against company
RE
07:41aStocks march to new highs as European volatility vanishes
RE
07:38aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF RUSSIAN FEDERAT : Comment by the Information and Press Department regarding Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's talks with Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic
PU
07:35aC Diff Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Global C.diff. Awareness 2K Walks
SE
07:28aStock futures rise on boost from upbeat healthcare, bank results
RE
07:28aWORLD STEEL ASSOCIATION : worldsteel announces the 2018 Steel Sustainability Champions
PU
07:28aWORLD STEEL ASSOCIATION : worldsteel Short Range Outlook April 2019
PU
07:23aADOPTION OF THE BANKING PACKAGE : revised rules on capital requirements (CRR II/CRD V) and resolution (BRRD/SRM)
PU
07:22aSOUTH AFRICA'S GROWING DEBT A CONCERN : Moody's
RE
