Fed's Beige Book Sees Slight-to-Moderate Growth

Economic activity continued to grow slowly across the U.S. in the spring but some sectors expected growth to pick up in the coming months, according to a Federal Reserve report released Wednesday.

U.S., China Set Tentative Timeline for Next Round of Trade Talks

The U.S. and China have tentatively scheduled a fresh round of face-to-face meetings as they seek to close out a trade deal, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Stocks Bounce Between Gains and Loses

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses, dragged down by the latest slide in health-care stocks despite stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data.

Libya Fighting Hits Plan to Revive Oil, Gas Industry

A fight for control of Libya's capital is disrupting plans to revive Libyan oil and gas production, the country's oil chief said, raising the risk of a global increase in crude prices.

Fed's Harker: Still Possible for One 2019 Rate Hike, One More In 2020

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is sticking with his view the U.S. central bank may be able to raise rates two more times over the next couple of years.

Health-Care Stock Rout Deepens Amid Political Pressure

Health-care stocks are trailing the broader market by a historic margin early in 2019, the latest example of how political shifts have buffeted certain sectors.

Hedge Fund Slammed by Oil Looks to Take Riskier Bets

Pierre Andurand, a prominent oil hedge-fund manager who lost big during last year's price slump, is launching a new fund that takes on more risk as a way to benefit from crude's recovery.

China Growth Beats Expectations Thanks to Humming Factories

China's economic growth held to a 6.4% rate in the first three months of the year as factory production picked up significantly amid signs authorities worked forcefully to stabilize business following months of weakness.

Canadian Inflation Accelerated in March

The annual inflation rate in Canada gained steam in March on broad-based price increases outside of the energy sector on items such as mortgage payments, vehicles and vegetables.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rose in February

Wholesale inventories grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in February from the prior month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% increase in February.