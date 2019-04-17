Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/17/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
U.S., China Set Tentative Timeline for Next Round of Trade Talks

The U.S. and China have tentatively scheduled a fresh round of face-to-face meetings as they seek to close out a trade deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. 

 
Herman Cain Won't Withdraw From Consideration for Fed Board

Herman Cain said he has no intention of withdrawing his name from consideration for a seat on the Fed board, despite apparently lacking enough Senate support to be confirmed if President Trump nominates him. 

 
Regulators Propose Sweeping Changes to U.K. Audit Industry

A U.K. regulator is proposing sweeping changes to rules governing the nation's audit industry, with the aim of boosting competition, avoiding conflicts of interest and restoring the reputation of a sector that has been tarnished by corporate scandals. 

 
Fed's Beige Book Sees Slight-to-Moderate Growth

Economic activity continued to grow slowly across the U.S. in the spring but some sectors expected growth to pick up in the coming months, according to a Federal Reserve report released Wednesday. 

 
Fed's Bullard: Weakness at Start of Year Likely Short-Lived

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said economic weakness at the start of the year is likely to prove short-lived. 

 
Health-Care Stock Rout Deepens Amid Political Pressure

Health-care stocks are trailing the broader market by a historic margin early in 2019, the latest example of how political shifts have buffeted certain sectors. 

 
Libya Fighting Hits Plan to Revive Oil, Gas Industry

A fight for control of Libya's capital is disrupting plans to revive Libyan oil and gas production, the country's oil chief said, raising the risk of a global increase in crude prices. 

 
U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Health-Care Shares

U.S. stocks edged lower, dragged down by the latest slide in health-care shares, despite stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data. 

 
Oil Prices End Lower Despite U.S. Inventory Decline

Oil prices ended slightly lower despite a decline in U.S. oil inventories, as investors exercised caution ahead of a Trump administration decision regarding a waivers program on Iranian oil sanctions 

 
Hedge Fund Slammed by Oil Looks to Take Riskier Bets

Pierre Andurand, a prominent oil hedge-fund manager who lost big during last year's price slump, is launching a new fund that takes on more risk as a way to benefit from crude's recovery.

