Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S., China Set Tentative Timeline for Next Round of Trade Talks

The U.S. and China have tentatively scheduled a fresh round of face-to-face meetings as they seek to close out a trade deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. 

 
Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Korea stood pat on interest rates as expected, amid concerns about anemic growth and subdued inflation. 

 
Herman Cain Won't Withdraw From Consideration for Fed Board

Herman Cain said he has no intention of withdrawing his name from consideration for a seat on the Fed board, despite apparently lacking enough Senate support to be confirmed if President Trump nominates him. 

 
Regulators Propose Sweeping Changes to U.K. Audit Industry

A U.K. regulator is proposing sweeping changes to rules governing the nation's audit industry, with the aim of boosting competition, avoiding conflicts of interest and restoring the reputation of a sector that has been tarnished by corporate scandals. 

 
Fed's Beige Book Sees Slight-to-Moderate Growth

Economic activity continued to grow slowly across the U.S. in the spring but some sectors expected growth to pick up in the coming months, according to a Federal Reserve report released Wednesday. 

 
Fed's Bullard: Weakness at Start of Year Likely Short-Lived

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said economic weakness at the start of the year is likely to prove short-lived. 

 
Health-Care Stock Rout Deepens Amid Political Pressure

Health-care stocks are trailing the broader market by a historic margin early in 2019, the latest example of how political shifts have buffeted certain sectors. 

 
Libya Fighting Hits Plan to Revive Oil, Gas Industry

A fight for control of Libya's capital is disrupting plans to revive Libyan oil and gas production, the country's oil chief said, raising the risk of a global increase in crude prices. 

 
U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Health-Care Shares

U.S. stocks edged lower, dragged down by the latest slide in health-care shares, despite stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data. 

 
Oil Prices End Lower Despite U.S. Inventory Decline

Oil prices ended slightly lower despite a decline in U.S. oil inventories, as investors exercised caution ahead of a Trump administration decision regarding a waivers program on Iranian oil sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50aSouth Korea's central bank trims growth outlook as rate cut bets rise
RE
12:43aUZBEKISTAN &NDASH; FRANCE : cooperation expands
PU
12:40aIndonesia jumps to near 14-month high as Jokowi set for re-election
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | APRIL 18, 2019 Counties in South and West Lead Nation in Population Growth Counties with the largest numeric growth are all located in the south and the west, with counties in Texas taking four out of the top 10 spots.
PU
04/17Yuan eases off one-month high, focus back on trade after upbeat GDP
RE
04/17Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
RE
04/17US DOLLAR INDEX : Euro steady on improved economic views, euro zone PMIs awaited
RE
04/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon to close domestic marketplace business in China - sources
2LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : making 'steady progress' on path to 737 MAX software certification - CEO
4HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea stocks weaken on renewed U.S.-China trade tension
5CENTRICA : More British energy customers switch supplier in first-quarter despite price cap
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About