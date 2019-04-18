Asian Losses to Drag on Europe

Weakness in Asia will likely drag on European shares as investors await the latest manufacturing data.

U.S., China Set Tentative Timeline for Next Round of Trade Talks

The U.S. and China have tentatively scheduled a fresh round of face-to-face meetings as they seek to close out a trade deal, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Korea stood pat on interest rates as expected, despite concerns about anemic growth and subdued inflation.

Regulators Propose Sweeping Changes to U.K. Audit Industry

A U.K. regulator is proposing sweeping changes to rules governing the nation's audit industry, with the aim of boosting competition, avoiding conflicts of interest and restoring the reputation of a sector that has been tarnished by corporate scandals.

Fed's Beige Book Sees Slight-to-Moderate Growth

Economic activity continued to grow slowly across the U.S. in the spring but some sectors expected growth to pick up in the coming months, according to a Federal Reserve report released Wednesday.

Fed's Bullard: Weakness at Start of Year Likely Short-Lived

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said economic weakness at the start of the year is likely to prove short-lived.

Central Bank Chiefs Issue Climate-Change Warning

The heads of Britain and France's central banks backed calls for the financial sector and monetary policymakers to act on climate-related financial risks.

Herman Cain Won't Withdraw From Consideration for Fed Board

Herman Cain said he has no intention of withdrawing his name from consideration for a seat on the Fed board, despite apparently lacking enough Senate support to be confirmed if President Trump nominates him.

Health-Care Stock Rout Deepens Amid Political Pressure

Health-care stocks are trailing the broader market by a historic margin early in 2019, the latest example of how political shifts have buffeted certain sectors.

Libya Fighting Hits Plan to Revive Oil, Gas Industry

A fight for control of Libya's capital is disrupting plans to revive Libyan oil and gas production, the country's oil chief said, raising the risk of a global increase in crude prices.