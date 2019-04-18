Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Global Stocks Follow Wall Street Lower

Stock markets edged lower as investors weighed mixed signals on the strength of the global economy. 

 
Eurozone PMI Shows Signs of Further Slowdown

The eurozone economy showed signs of weakening further in April as an ongoing downturn in manufacturing began to takes it toll on service providers. 

 
U.S., China Set Tentative Timeline for Next Round of Trade Talks

The U.S. and China have tentatively scheduled a fresh round of face-to-face meetings as they seek to close out a trade deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. 

 
UK Retail Sales Rose in March

British retail sales rose strongly in March, likely boosting first-quarter growth in the wider economy. 

 
Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Korea stood pat on interest rates as expected, despite concerns about anemic growth and subdued inflation. 

 
Regulators Propose Sweeping Changes to U.K. Audit Industry

A U.K. regulator is proposing sweeping changes to rules governing the nation's audit industry, with the aim of boosting competition, avoiding conflicts of interest and restoring the reputation of a sector that has been tarnished by corporate scandals. 

 
Fed's Beige Book Sees Slight-to-Moderate Growth

Economic activity continued to grow slowly across the U.S. in the spring but some sectors expected growth to pick up in the coming months, according to a Federal Reserve report released Wednesday. 

 
Fed's Bullard: Weakness at Start of Year Likely Short-Lived

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said economic weakness at the start of the year is likely to prove short-lived. 

 
Central Bank Chiefs Issue Climate-Change Warning

The heads of Britain and France's central banks backed calls for the financial sector and monetary policymakers to act on climate-related financial risks. 

 
Herman Cain Won't Withdraw From Consideration for Fed Board

Herman Cain said he has no intention of withdrawing his name from consideration for a seat on the Fed board, despite apparently lacking enough Senate support to be confirmed if President Trump nominates him.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31aUK consumers keep calm and carry on shopping before Brexit deadline
RE
05:18aU.S. antitrust scrutiny tests T-Mobile's $26 billion bet on Sprint
RE
05:18aEuro zone business activity barely grew in April, PMI shows
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:06aNestle upbeat after U.S. and China boost first-quarter growth
RE
05:00aChina EV maker Byton says business as usual despite management upheaval
RE
04:58aSingapore's March CPI seen edging up at 0.6 percent y/y
RE
04:53aUK watchdog orders ringfencing of Big Four audit business
RE
04:53aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Mid West and South-West Gas Distribution Systems - Draft Decision
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
2LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
4AMAZON.COM : Amazon, facing entrenched rivals, says to shut China online store
5IDORSIA LTD : IDORSIA : announces financial results for the first quarter 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About