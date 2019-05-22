May Lays Out New Brexit Plan Seeking More Opposition Support

British Prime Minister Theresa May laid out a fresh plan to get Parliament to back her Brexit divorce package, dangling the prospect of a second Brexit referendum and other concessions.

Saudi Arabia Strikes Deal to Buy U.S. Natural Gas

Saudi Arabia has agreed to purchase U.S. liquefied natural gas from Sempra Energy, a new strategic direction for the kingdom as it seeks to establish a footprint in the growing global market for the fuel.

Potential Fed Nominee Would Seek Shake-Up of Interest-Rate Policy

Economist Judy Shelton, a potential Trump nominee to the Federal Reserve, said in an interview that she would bring a "different perspective" to the central bank and press for a change in how it sets interest rates.

Grain Supplies Likely Hit if Farmers Turn to Payouts

Hampered by wet weather and U.S-China trade issues, American farmers are considering insurance payments instead of planting their crops.

Fed's Rosengren Sees No Reason to Change Rate Policy Right Now

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston chief Eric Rosengren said he sees no reason to change central bank interest rate policy right now, adding that sustained tariffs could accelerate a return to the Fed's 2% inflation target.

South Korea Think Tank Lowers 2019 GDP Growth Forecast

South Korea's state-run think-tank has lowered its growth forecast for the country this year on an anticipated contraction in exports and domestic demand-the latest signal of Asia's fourth-largest economy losing steam.

Japan's Exports Declined for Fifth Straight Month in April

Japanese exports declined for the fifth straight month in April as the buildup in trade tensions between its two biggest trading partners-the United States and China-weighed on the country's key engine of growth.

U.S.-China Trade War Could Block Android's Two-Way Street

The impact from restricting Huawei is small, but the long-term risk from the trade fight could be larger.

Big Retailers' Sales Lag as They Gird for Tariffs

Sales at Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom weakened in the latest quarter as the retailers experienced a slower start to the year, sending their shares down.

U.S. Stocks Rise as Huawei Ban Is Delayed

Stocks climbed, buoyed by gains in the technology sector, after the White House said it would grant temporary exemptions to an export blacklist against Huawei.