News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/22/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed Minutes Show Comfort With Make-No-Moves Rate Stance

Many Federal Reserve officials said they expected the recent soft patch in inflation would prove temporary, but several raised concerns at their April 30-May 1 policy meeting about what might happen if price pressures continued to defy expectations by holding at lower levels. 

 
In Debate Over Fed Holdings, Officials Seek Maximum Recession-Fighting Firepower

Federal Reserve officials began a formal debate at its latest policy meeting around the task of determining the composition of Treasury securities the central bank would hold after it ends the runoff of its asset portfolio. 

 
Oil-Rich Saudi Arabia Barrels Into the Gas Business

Saudi Arabia's deal to buy American natural gas is part of a decadelong $160 billion plan to build up its gas assets, as the oil-rich kingdom's demand for new energy is projected to soar beyond its capacity. 

 
U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Chip Makers Decline

Stock benchmarks fell for the third time in four sessions, dragged down by makers of semiconductors after a U.S. federal judge ruled that Qualcomm illegally suppressed competition for cellphone chips. 

 
Oil Drops Sharply as Glut Fears Return

Oil prices tumbled after U.S. oil inventories rose to their highest level since July 2017 and domestic oil production neared a record. 

 
U.S. Could Run Out of Room on Debt Ceiling in Late Summer

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday the government could run out of room to keep paying its bills in full and on time in late summer unless Congress raises the federal borrowing limit before then. 

 
Fed's Williams: Doesn't See Strong Argument to Raise or Lower Rates

New York Fed President John Williams said that while inflation remains lower than he'd like, he doesn't see much chance the central bank will lower rates any time soon to bolster price pressures. 

 
Trading a Trade Battle: 'Markets Don't Appear Ready for That'

How do you trade a trade dispute? A previously abstract question is becoming more pressing for investors as U.S.-China trade relations fray. Here are ways they are adapting. 

 
China's Mobile-Payment Giants Come Under Fire in Nepal

The Himalayan nation dealt a blow to Chinese payment platforms that have been aggressively expanding abroad, restricting them after finding that some transactions they facilitated flouted its laws. 

 
UK Inflation Accelerates

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose in April at a faster pace than the Bank of England's 2% annual goal, adding pressure on the central bank to nudge up interest rates, given steady growth in the economy and low unemployment.

