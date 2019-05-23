Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/23/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Global Stocks Fall Amid Political and Trade Tensions

Equities slipped amid political uncertainties in Europe and tensions in China over a protracted trade standoff with the U.S. 

 
German Business Sentiment Weakens

German business confidence deteriorated sharply in May, with the drop in the closely watched Ifo index bigger than forecast. 

 
German Economy Rebounds on Domestic Demand

The German economy rebounded in the first quarter after narrowly avoiding recession late last year, led by a strong rise in household consumption and a booming construction sector. 

 
Fed Minutes Show Comfort With Make-No-Moves Rate Stance

Many Federal Reserve officials said they expected the recent soft patch in inflation would prove temporary, but several raised concerns at their April 30-May 1 policy meeting about what might happen if price pressures continued to defy expectations by holding at lower levels. 

 
In Debate Over Fed Holdings, Officials Seek Maximum Recession-Fighting Firepower

Federal Reserve officials began a formal debate at its latest policy meeting around the task of determining the composition of Treasury securities the central bank would hold after it ends the runoff of its asset portfolio. 

 
Oil-Rich Saudi Arabia Barrels Into the Gas Business

Saudi Arabia's deal to buy American natural gas is part of a decadelong $160 billion plan to build up its gas assets, as the oil-rich kingdom's demand for new energy is projected to soar beyond its capacity. 

 
U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Chip Makers Decline

Stock benchmarks fell for the third time in four sessions, dragged down by makers of semiconductors after a U.S. federal judge ruled that Qualcomm illegally suppressed competition for cellphone chips. 

 
Oil Drops Sharply as Glut Fears Return

Oil prices tumbled after U.S. oil inventories rose to their highest level since July 2017 and domestic oil production neared a record. 

 
U.S. Could Run Out of Room on Debt Ceiling in Late Summer

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday the government could run out of room to keep paying its bills in full and on time in late summer unless Congress raises the federal borrowing limit before then. 

 
Fed's Williams: Doesn't See Strong Argument to Raise or Lower Rates

New York Fed President John Williams said that while inflation remains lower than he'd like, he doesn't see much chance the central bank will lower rates any time soon to bolster price pressures.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aTrump's Point Man on China Trade Is Still Trying to Close the Deal
DJ
05:44aWhy India's Election Results Matter
DJ
05:43aWORLD BANK : Ukraine Needs Faster Growth to Boost Living Standards
PU
05:36aEURO ZONE BUSINESS GROWTH FAILS TO SHINE IN MAY : Pmi
RE
05:33aBrexit, May pressures squeeze British stocks
RE
05:30aProsecutors fine Bosch 90 million euro for illicit emissions software
RE
05:25aBNP Paribas doubles no-deal Brexit probability to 40%
RE
05:22aTrade woes sink shares, Brexit weighs on sterling
RE
05:17aChina says lodged solemn representations with U.S. over Huawei
RE
05:16aSterling would test decade lows vs euro in no-deal Brexit - UBS Wealth Management
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
