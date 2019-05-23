U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Fall Amid Trade Tensions

The Dow fell 286 points after the latest flare-up in U.S.-China trade tensions quelled investors' expectations of a near-term resolution between the world's two biggest economies.

Oil Notches Biggest Plunge of 2019 as Demand Concerns Mount

Oil futures dropped sharply amid building U.S. inventories and concerns around global trade. West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures posted their sharpest daily drops so far in 2019.

One-Quarter of Working Americans Have Zero Retirement Savings

Many American households remain financially fragile and uncertain about their retirement prospects despite a booming job market that is lifting wages, according to a Federal Reserve survey released Thursday.

Despite Markets' Jitters Over Trade, Signs of Longer-Term Fear Are Few

Many consumers and money managers have indicated they remain upbeat about the future, despite concerns about the trade impasse between the U.S. and China crimping global growth.

U.S. New-Home Sales Fell in April

New-home sales in the U.S. declined in April, posting the largest monthly drop since the end of last year and signaling the housing market is on weaker footing during the key spring selling season.

House Passes Bill Making Big Changes to Retirement System

The House passed legislation that would bring substantial changes to the U.S. retirement system, making it easier for employers to offer 401(k)-type plans and include annuities, which guarantee an annual income.

Mexican Consumer Prices Fell in Early May

Mexican consumer prices fell in the first half of May as seasonal electricity subsidies pushed down energy costs and prices of vacation-related services eased after the Easter holiday.

Eurozone Economy Slows as Demand for Exports Stalls

Europe's economic recovery appears to be stalling amid flagging international demand for its exports, according to a closely-watched business survey that puts fresh pressure on the European Central Bank to act to shore up growth.

U.S. Jobless Claims Decreased Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week for the third consecutive week, pointing to a historically tight labor market.

Nasdaq Chief Testifies in ETF Theft Lawsuit

Nasdaq's chief executive, Adena Friedman, appeared in court as part of a lawsuit by the exchange against a former business partner that it contends stole more than $1 billion in exchange-traded funds.