News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/23/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed's Kaplan Says He Is 'Agnostic' About Whether Next Rate Move Is Up or Down

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President said Thursday he is concerned about the potential for trade-related uncertainty to exert a drag on U.S. economic growth but said he is comfortable leaving interest rates unchanged for now. 

 
Latest China Tariffs Will Cost $831 per Household, Report Says

The latest increase in tariffs on Chinese imports is costing the average U.S. household $831 a year through higher prices and reduced economic efficiency, a paper published by the New York Fed said. 

 
One-Quarter of Working Americans Have Zero Retirement Savings

Many American households remain financially fragile and uncertain about their retirement prospects despite a booming job market that is lifting wages, according to a Federal Reserve survey released Thursday. 

 
U.S. New-Home Sales Fell in April

New-home sales in the U.S. declined in April, posting the largest monthly drop since the end of last year and signaling the housing market is on weaker footing during the key spring selling season. 

 
Broker Sales Practices to Face Limits

Stockbrokers will soon have to disclose more about conflicts of interest that can bias investment advice under a government plan favored by Wall Street. 

 
Nasdaq Chief Testifies in ETF Theft Lawsuit

Nasdaq's chief executive, Adena Friedman, appeared in court as part of a lawsuit by the exchange against a former business partner that it contends stole more than $1 billion in exchange-traded funds. 

 
Oil Notches Biggest Plunge of 2019 as Demand Concerns Mount

Oil futures dropped sharply amid building U.S. inventories and concerns around global trade. West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures posted their sharpest daily drops so far in 2019. 

 
Despite Markets' Jitters Over Trade, Signs of Longer-Term Fear Are Few

Many consumers and money managers have indicated they remain upbeat about the future, despite concerns about the trade impasse between the U.S. and China crimping global growth. 

 
House Passes Bill Making Big Changes to Retirement System

Americans could see the most significant changes in more than a decade to their retirement plans under legislation the House passed, with measures designed to make it easier for employers to offer 401(k)-type accounts and for participants to convert their balances into a steady lifetime income. 

 
U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Fall Amid Trade Tensions

The Dow fell 286 points after the latest flare-up in U.S.-China trade tensions damped investors' expectations of a near-term resolution between the world's two biggest economies.

