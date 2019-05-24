Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Theresa May to Quit as Prime Minister

Theresa May said she would quit as British prime minister once her Conservative Party chooses a successor, potentially paving the way for a new leader who would put a no-deal departure from the European Union back on the agenda. 

 
Durable-Goods Orders Fell 2.1% in April

Orders for long-lasting factory goods declined in April as business investment cooled while orders for civilian aircraft fell sharply amid problems with a major Boeing airliner model. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rebound After Selloff

U.S. stocks bounced higher, a day after investors pulled money out of riskier companies such as tech firms in favor of safe-haven assets such as U.S. government bonds. 

 
Copper Prices Approach Correction Territory as Growth Worries Spread

Copper prices have erased nearly all of their gains for the year and are on the brink of entering correction territory, a signal that some investors are wagering on a continued growth slowdown overseas. 

 
Mexican Economy Contracts, Testing New Government

The Mexican economy contracted in the first quarter from the end of last year, a challenge for the six-month-old government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said he expects economic growth to average 4% during his six-year term. 

 
Oil Claws Up From Two-Month Low

Oil clawed up from a two-month low, but headed for a sharp weekly retreat. 

 
Plain-Vanilla Debt Could Bring Pain in Next Crisis

Amid concerns about rising levels of corporate debt, ordinary investment-grade bonds deserve more scrutiny. 

 
Political Risks Loom Over European Markets

Fears of a global economic slowdown and trade tensions have weighed on markets in recent days. Investors in Europe have an added dimension of worry: political risk. 

 
Japan Downgrades Views on Its Economy

The Japanese government downgraded its view of industrial production and other key parts of the economy, highlighting concerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute ahead of President Trump's visit to Tokyo. 

 
Gas Lines Are Gone, Replaced by Complacence

The whole notion of oil shortages caused by events halfway around the world is starting to seem quaint in an era of surging American shale production and relative geopolitical calm. That leaves the market exposed to a real supply shock.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang on RMB Exchange Rate Fluctuations
PU
11:28aWorld faces 'clear and present danger' from trade war escalation
RE
11:22aFACEBOOK : plans cryptocurrency launch
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:08aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : supports specialized centers for the treatment of women and young women who are victims of obstetrical fistula in west Africa
PU
11:04aUK accounting watchdog bolsters supervision with Bank of England hire
RE
10:54aWeak data, rate cut bets push dollar from two-year high
RE
10:51aWeak data, rate cut bets push dollar from two-year high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
3HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES STORES-DISCOUNT.COM
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Retailer Casino's shares rebound after Rallye gets protection from creditors
5Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About