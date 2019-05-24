Theresa May to Quit as Prime Minister

Theresa May said she would quit as British prime minister once her Conservative Party chooses a successor, potentially paving the way for a new leader who would put a no-deal departure from the European Union back on the agenda.

Durable-Goods Orders Fell 2.1% in April

Orders for long-lasting factory goods declined in April as business investment cooled while orders for civilian aircraft fell sharply amid problems with a major Boeing airliner model.

U.S. Stocks Rebound After Selloff

U.S. stocks bounced higher, a day after investors pulled money out of riskier companies such as tech firms in favor of safe-haven assets such as U.S. government bonds.

Copper Prices Approach Correction Territory as Growth Worries Spread

Copper prices have erased nearly all of their gains for the year and are on the brink of entering correction territory, a signal that some investors are wagering on a continued growth slowdown overseas.

Mexican Economy Contracts, Testing New Government

The Mexican economy contracted in the first quarter from the end of last year, a challenge for the six-month-old government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said he expects economic growth to average 4% during his six-year term.

Oil Claws Up From Two-Month Low

Oil clawed up from a two-month low, but headed for a sharp weekly retreat.

Plain-Vanilla Debt Could Bring Pain in Next Crisis

Amid concerns about rising levels of corporate debt, ordinary investment-grade bonds deserve more scrutiny.

Political Risks Loom Over European Markets

Fears of a global economic slowdown and trade tensions have weighed on markets in recent days. Investors in Europe have an added dimension of worry: political risk.

Japan Downgrades Views on Its Economy

The Japanese government downgraded its view of industrial production and other key parts of the economy, highlighting concerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute ahead of President Trump's visit to Tokyo.

Gas Lines Are Gone, Replaced by Complacence

The whole notion of oil shortages caused by events halfway around the world is starting to seem quaint in an era of surging American shale production and relative geopolitical calm. That leaves the market exposed to a real supply shock.