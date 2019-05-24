Trump Team Is Split Over How Hard to Push North American Trade Deal

President Trump wants Congress to quickly approve his trade deal with Canada and Mexico, but his own team is divided over how to force a reluctant Democratic-controlled House to act.

U.S. Stocks Rebound After Selloff

U.S. stocks bounced higher, a day after investors pulled money out of riskier companies such as tech firms in favor of safe-haven assets such as U.S. government bonds.

Theresa May to Quit as Prime Minister

Theresa May said she would quit as British prime minister once her Conservative Party chooses a successor, potentially paving the way for a new leader who would put a no-deal departure from the European Union back on the agenda.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Below 800

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 797, its lowest level since March 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Copper Prices Approach Correction Territory as Growth Worries Spread

Copper prices have erased nearly all of their gains for the year and are on the brink of entering correction territory, a signal that some investors are wagering on a continued growth slowdown overseas.

Political Risks Loom Over European Markets

Fears of a global economic slowdown and trade tensions have weighed on markets in recent days. Investors in Europe have an added dimension of worry: political risk.

Mexican Economy Contracts, Testing New Government

The Mexican economy contracted in the first quarter from the end of last year, a challenge for the six-month-old government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said he expects economic growth to average 4% during his six-year term.

Poor Manufacturing Orders Point to Slower Economic Growth

Orders for long-lasting factory goods declined in April as business investment cooled while orders for civilian aircraft fell sharply amid problems with a major Boeing airliner model.

Oil Prices Edge Higher

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses, as uncertainty over demand persisted ahead of the holiday weekend.

Japan Downgrades Views on Its Economy

The Japanese government downgraded its view of industrial production and other key parts of the economy, highlighting concerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute ahead of President Trump's visit to Tokyo.