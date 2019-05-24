Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/24/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
For Frustrated U.K. Businesses, Resignation Means More Waiting

Businesses called on lawmakers to seize on the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May as an opportunity to break a nearly three-year Brexit impasse, warning that an already-lengthy period of uncertainty could drag on amid a leadership contest. 

 
Trump Team Is Split Over How Hard to Push North American Trade Deal

President Trump wants Congress to quickly approve his trade deal with Canada and Mexico, but his own team is divided over how to force a reluctant Democratic-controlled House to act. 

 
Dow Industrials Fall for Fifth Straight Week

The stalemate between the U.S. and China dragged the Dow lower for a fifth consecutive week, its longest such losing streak since 2011. 

 
U.S. Weighs Letting Companies Seek New Penalties Over Currency Manipulation

U.S. companies would be able to seek penalties against foreign competitors they say benefit from artificially weak currencies, under a new rule proposed by the Trump administration. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Below 800

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 797, its lowest level since March 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Copper Prices Approach Correction Territory as Growth Worries Spread

Copper prices have erased nearly all of their gains for the year and are on the brink of entering correction territory, a signal that some investors are wagering on a continued growth slowdown overseas. 

 
Political Risks Loom Over European Markets

Fears of a global economic slowdown and trade tensions have weighed on markets in recent days. Investors in Europe have an added dimension of worry: political risk. 

 
Mexican Economy Contracts, Testing New Government

The Mexican economy contracted in the first quarter from the end of last year, a challenge for the six-month-old government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said he expects economic growth to average 4% during his six-year term. 

 
Poor Manufacturing Orders Point to Slower Economic Growth

Orders for long-lasting factory goods declined in April as business investment cooled while orders for civilian aircraft fell sharply amid problems with a major Boeing airliner model. 

 
Oil Prices Finish Higher

Oil prices settled higher on Friday, stabilizing one day after the biggest drop this year

05:33pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Sikorski Sausages Co., Ltd. Recalls Meat and Poultry Sausage Products Produced without Benefit of Import Inspection
05:20pHut 8 Mining, The Largest Industrial Bitcoin Miner in Canada, CEO Clip Video
05:18pSHELLEY MOORE CAPITO : Capito, Brown, Portman, Casey Introduce Bill to Protect Steel Jobs, Improve Environment
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
05:11pUtilities Down on Cyclical Rotation -- Utilities Roundup
05:08pWORLD BANK : Mato Grosso to Enhance Fiscal Sustainability while also Protecting the Environment
PU
05:08pCommunications Services Up Slightly as 5G Concerns Linger -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:06pTech Up, But Lags Market Amid Huawei Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:01pHorizons ETFs Announces May 2019 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs
1Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
2BARCLAYS PLC : Bank of England says it is watching mortgage price war 'like a hawk'
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation...
4S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Signals Cuts

