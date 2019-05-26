Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
A Convertible-Bond Boom in China Isn't All Good News for Shareholders

Chinese companies have become avid issuers of bonds that convert into shares, building on a stock-market rally to raise funds at low interest rates. 

 
Investors Try Stock Picking as Volatility Rises

Sharp equity swings have caught the attention of some individual investors who believe the market has reached a point where picking the right stocks matters more than throwing money into index-tracking funds. 

 
For Frustrated U.K. Businesses, Resignation Means More Waiting

Businesses called on lawmakers to seize on the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May as an opportunity to break a nearly three-year Brexit impasse, warning that an already-lengthy period of uncertainty could drag on amid a leadership contest. 

 
Trump Team Is Split Over How Hard to Push North American Trade Deal

President Trump wants Congress to quickly approve his trade deal with Canada and Mexico, but his own team is divided over how to force a reluctant Democratic-controlled House to act. 

 
U.S. Weighs Letting Companies Seek New Penalties Over Currency Manipulation

U.S. companies would be able to seek penalties against foreign competitors they say benefit from artificially weak currencies, under a new rule proposed by the Trump administration. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Below 800

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 797, its lowest level since March 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Copper Prices Approach Correction Territory as Growth Worries Spread

Copper prices have erased nearly all of their gains for the year and are on the brink of entering correction territory, a signal that some investors are wagering on a continued growth slowdown overseas. 

 
Political Risks Loom Over European Markets

Fears of a global economic slowdown and trade tensions have weighed on markets in recent days. Investors in Europe have an added dimension of worry: political risk. 

 
Mexican Economy Contracts, Testing New Government

The Mexican economy contracted in the first quarter from the end of last year, a challenge for the six-month-old government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said he expects economic growth to average 4% during his six-year term. 

 
Poor Manufacturing Orders Point to Slower Economic Growth

Orders for long-lasting factory goods declined in April as business investment cooled while orders for civilian aircraft fell sharply amid problems with a major Boeing airliner model.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19aOil under pressure as U.S.-China trade war weighs, but OPEC cuts still support
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/26China regional banks' funding costs rise after Baoshang takeover
RE
05/26Nikkei edges up as market awaits news on Japan-U.S. trade talks
RE
05/26China's iron ore extends red-hot rally on supply worries
RE
05/26BOJ's Kuroda says G20 to discuss global economic imbalances
RE
05/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/26Asia stocks flat, euro holds firm after fragmented Europe vote
RE
05/26Asia stocks flat, euro holds firm after fragmented Europe vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Huawei founder says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple- Bloomberg
2SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Mike Ashley to sell Newcastle to Arab billionaire ..
3VOCUS GROUP LTD : EQT in $2.26 Billion Takeover Bid for Australia's Vocus
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung may gain from Huawei's plight in ongoing trade war - Fitch
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Algeria to block Total from buying Anadarko's Algerian assets - minister
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About