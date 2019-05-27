A Convertible-Bond Boom in China Isn't All Good News for Shareholders

Chinese companies have become avid issuers of bonds that convert into shares, building on a stock-market rally to raise funds at low interest rates.

Investors Try Stock Picking as Volatility Rises

Sharp equity swings have caught the attention of some individual investors who believe the market has reached a point where picking the right stocks matters more than throwing money into index-tracking funds.

For Frustrated U.K. Businesses, Resignation Means More Waiting

Businesses called on lawmakers to seize on the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May as an opportunity to break a nearly three-year Brexit impasse, warning that an already-lengthy period of uncertainty could drag on amid a leadership contest.

Trump Team Is Split Over How Hard to Push North American Trade Deal

President Trump wants Congress to quickly approve his trade deal with Canada and Mexico, but his own team is divided over how to force a reluctant Democratic-controlled House to act.

U.S. Weighs Letting Companies Seek New Penalties Over Currency Manipulation

U.S. companies would be able to seek penalties against foreign competitors they say benefit from artificially weak currencies, under a new rule proposed by the Trump administration.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Below 800

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 797, its lowest level since March 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Copper Prices Approach Correction Territory as Growth Worries Spread

Copper prices have erased nearly all of their gains for the year and are on the brink of entering correction territory, a signal that some investors are wagering on a continued growth slowdown overseas.

Political Risks Loom Over European Markets

Fears of a global economic slowdown and trade tensions have weighed on markets in recent days. Investors in Europe have an added dimension of worry: political risk.

Mexican Economy Contracts, Testing New Government

The Mexican economy contracted in the first quarter from the end of last year, a challenge for the six-month-old government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said he expects economic growth to average 4% during his six-year term.

Poor Manufacturing Orders Point to Slower Economic Growth

Orders for long-lasting factory goods declined in April as business investment cooled while orders for civilian aircraft fell sharply amid problems with a major Boeing airliner model.