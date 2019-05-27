Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/27/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Stocks Edge Higher in Wake of European Elections

Global stocks gained after voters in European parliamentary elections showed broad but more fragmented support for pro-EU parties, while populist factions gained less ground than expected. 

 
Trade Tension Deals Tractor Makers a Fresh Blow

U.S. farm-equipment makers already contending with a five-year downturn in the agricultural economy face new threats from the U.S. trade spat with China and higher costs for steel and components used to build their machines because of tariffs. 

 
Risky Municipal Bonds Are on a Hot Streak

Investors seeking yield are piling into the riskiest corner of the municipal bond market at a pace not seen in decades. They have poured $8 billion into funds that deal in high-yield muni bonds-or junk munis-this year. 

 
A Convertible-Bond Boom in China Isn't All Good News for Shareholders

Chinese companies have become avid issuers of bonds that convert into shares, building on a stock-market rally to raise funds at low interest rates. 

 
Investors Try Stock Picking as Volatility Rises

Sharp equity swings have caught the attention of some individual investors who believe the market has reached a point where picking the right stocks matters more than throwing money into index-tracking funds. 

 
For Frustrated U.K. Businesses, Resignation Means More Waiting

Businesses called on lawmakers to seize on the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May as an opportunity to break a nearly three-year Brexit impasse, warning that an already-lengthy period of uncertainty could drag on amid a leadership contest. 

 
Trump Team Is Split Over How Hard to Push North American Trade Deal

President Trump wants Congress to quickly approve his trade deal with Canada and Mexico, but his own team is divided over how to force a reluctant Democratic-controlled House to act. 

 
U.S. Weighs Letting Companies Seek New Penalties Over Currency Manipulation

U.S. companies would be able to seek penalties against foreign competitors they say benefit from artificially weak currencies, under a new rule proposed by the Trump administration. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Below 800

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 797, its lowest level since March 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Copper Prices Approach Correction Territory as Growth Worries Spread

Copper prices have erased nearly all of their gains for the year and are on the brink of entering correction territory, a signal that some investors are wagering on a continued growth slowdown overseas.

