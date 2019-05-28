Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Consumer Confidence Rises

American optimism about the economy continued to recover in May, following a dip earlier this year during the government shutdown, according to a monthly barometer of consumers' mood. 

 
U.S. Home-Price Growth Slowed in March

Home-price growth continued to slow in March, the latest sign that the U.S. housing market is seeing a lackluster start to the spring despite lower mortgage rates and a booming economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise, Led by Tech

Major U.S. stock indexes rose, pulled higher by shares of technology companies, as trade tensions with China continued to simmer in the background. 

 
Euroskeptics Are Less Skeptical, and Investors Should Be Too

Europeans, like Americans, are disillusioned with mainstream politics. But investors should also heed a more encouraging trend: The eurozone's populists no longer want to ditch the euro. 

 
Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

Oil prices climbed, extending a Friday rebound following a long weekend for Memorial Day, with analysts weighing data showing a drop in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. 

 
Investors Grow Jittery Over Italy

Italian government bond yields climbed amid growing concerns the country is set for another showdown with Brussels over fiscal discipline. 

 
'No Deal' Brexit Returns to Forefront of Debate

Most lawmakers oppose it. Business executives are terrified of it. But the favorites jostling to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May are talking up Britain's abrupt exit from the EU after years of inconclusive wrangling. 

 
Prepare for a Summer Showdown Between Trump and Tokyo

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shared a convivial atmosphere over the weekend, but tensions over agricultural trade are expected to unfold this summer. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Dispute Likely to Keep Bank of Canada On Hold

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its key interest rate on hold this week as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh on the economic outlook. 

 
Eurozone Businesses Display Unexpected Optimism

Eurozone business confidence rallied unexpectedly in May, boosted by a pickup in economic growth at the start of the year that helped offset growing pessimism about export markets.

