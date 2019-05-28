Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/28/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Trade Tensions Simmer

Major indexes fell, as the dimming likelihood of an imminent trade deal upended earlier gains and sent investors seeking less risky assets like U.S. government bonds. 

 
Investors Grow Jittery Over Italy

Italian government bond yields climbed amid growing concerns the country is set for another showdown with Brussels over fiscal discipline. 

 
New York Fed's Markets Group Head to Leave June 1

Two high-ranking, veteran Federal Reserve Bank of New York executives, including Markets Group head Simon Potter, will leave their jobs on Saturday, the bank said. 

 
Consumer Confidence Rises

American optimism about the economy continued to recover in May, following a dip earlier this year during the government shutdown, according to a monthly barometer of consumers' mood. 

 
U.S. Home-Price Growth Slowed in March

Home-price growth sputtered in March, the latest sign that lower mortgage rates and a booming economy are doing little to boost prices during the critical spring selling season. 

 
Euroskeptics Are Less Skeptical, and Investors Should Be Too

Europeans, like Americans, are disillusioned with mainstream politics. But investors should also heed a more encouraging trend: The eurozone's populists no longer want to ditch the euro. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Dispute Likely to Keep Bank of Canada On Hold

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its key interest rate on hold this week as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh on the economic outlook. 

 
Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

Oil prices climbed, extending a Friday rebound following a long weekend for Memorial Day, with analysts weighing data showing a drop in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. 

 
Stock Investors Sound Alarm About New York's Office Market

Property investors around the globe have been bidding up the price of Manhattan office towers for years. Now, the stock market is signaling that values have gotten too high. 

 
REITs Bet Big on the Mortgage Market

Real-estate investment trusts have become a key source of capital in the housing market, especially as the government's role in the market shrinks.

