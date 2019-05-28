Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
New York Fed's Markets Group Head to Leave June 1

Two high-ranking, veteran Federal Reserve Bank of New York executives, including Markets Group head Simon Potter, will leave their jobs on Saturday, the bank said. 

 
U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Trade Tensions Simmer

Major indexes fell, as the dimming likelihood of an imminent trade deal upended earlier gains and sent investors seeking less risky assets like U.S. government bonds. 

 
Investors Grow Jittery Over Italy

Italian government bond yields climbed amid growing concerns the country is set for another showdown with Brussels over fiscal discipline. 

 
Euroskeptics Are Less Skeptical, and Investors Should Be Too

Europeans, like Americans, are disillusioned with mainstream politics. But investors should also heed a more encouraging trend: The eurozone's populists no longer want to ditch the euro. 

 
Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

Oil prices climbed, extending a Friday rebound following a long weekend for Memorial Day, with analysts weighing data showing a drop in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. 

 
Stock Investors Sound Alarm About New York's Office Market

Property investors around the globe have been bidding up the price of Manhattan office towers for years. Now, the stock market is signaling that values have gotten too high. 

 
REITs Bet Big on the Mortgage Market

Real-estate investment trusts have become a key source of capital in the housing market, especially as the government's role in the market shrinks. 

 
Prepare for a Summer Showdown Between Trump and Tokyo

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shared a convivial atmosphere over the weekend, but tensions over agricultural trade are expected to unfold this summer. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Dispute Likely to Keep Bank of Canada On Hold

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its key interest rate on hold this week as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh on the economic outlook. 

 
Consumer Confidence Rises

American optimism about the economy continued to recover in May, following a dip earlier this year during the government shutdown, according to a monthly barometer of consumers' mood.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59pMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : NA Chairwoman highly values Vietnam-China defence ties
PU
09:24pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : Department of Energy Authorizes Additional LNG Exports from Freeport LNG
PU
09:20pDollar holds up on trade, European political worries; U.S. yields fall
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09pOil prices fall as economic concerns outweigh supply risks
RE
08:59pEx-ECB head Trichet denounces rigid inflation targeting
RE
08:59pCOCOA BOARD OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA : Of excellence show 2019,lae,morobe province
PU
07:44pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : U.S. Soy Asia Trade Exchange Helps to Further Grow U.S. Soy's Presence in Global Markets
PU
07:04pUK services firms toil in May, investment weak - CBI survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
2WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
3NINTENDO CO., LTD : NINTENDO : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch
4A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
5TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About