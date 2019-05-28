New York Fed's Markets Group Head to Leave June 1

Two high-ranking, veteran Federal Reserve Bank of New York executives, including Markets Group head Simon Potter, will leave their jobs on Saturday, the bank said.

Venezuela's Central Bank Releases Data on Dire Economy

Venezuela's economy contracted 19.2% in the first nine months of 2018 from the year-earlier period, as private consumption fell sharply and inflation soared in the crisis-racked nation, Venezuela's central bank said.

Investors Grow Jittery Over Italy

Italian government bond yields climbed amid growing concerns the country is set for another showdown with Brussels over fiscal discipline.

Euroskeptics Are Less Skeptical, and Investors Should Be Too

Europeans, like Americans, are disillusioned with mainstream politics. But investors should also heed a more encouraging trend: The eurozone's populists no longer want to ditch the euro.

Trade Fight, Curbs on Huawei Threaten 5G Growth in U.S.

The Trump administration's offensives aimed at frustrating the 5G ambitions of China and mobile-technology giant Huawei threaten to impede America's wireless ambitions, too.

U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Trade Tensions Simmer

Major indexes fell, as the dimming likelihood of an imminent trade deal upended earlier gains and sent investors seeking less risky assets like U.S. government bonds.

Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

Oil prices climbed, extending a Friday rebound following a long weekend for Memorial Day, with analysts weighing data showing a drop in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.

Stock Investors Sound Alarm About New York's Office Market

Property investors around the globe have been bidding up the price of Manhattan office towers for years. Now, the stock market is signaling that values have gotten too high.

REITs Bet Big on the Mortgage Market

Real-estate investment trusts have become a key source of capital in the housing market, especially as the government's role in the market shrinks.

Prepare for a Summer Showdown Between Trump and Tokyo

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shared a convivial atmosphere over the weekend, but tensions over agricultural trade are expected to unfold this summer.