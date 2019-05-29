Global Stocks and Treasury Yields Extend Declines

Stocks dropped as trade tensions and concerns around economic growth continued to dampen risk appetite, sending government bond yields lower.

Treasury Declines to Designate China a Currency Manipulator

The Treasury Department passed on a chance to designate China as a currency manipulator but continued to highlight the nation's currency practices as a source of concern.

Australia's Wobbly Growth Streak Has Some Seeing Easy Money on the Way

Australia's bond yields have hit record lows, part of a global swoon, as investors wager it could be the next rich economy forced to adopt unorthodox monetary policy.

Venezuela's Central Bank Releases Data on Dire Economy

Venezuela's economy contracted 19.2% in the first nine months of 2018 from the year-earlier period, as private consumption fell sharply and inflation soared in the crisis-racked nation, Venezuela's central bank said.

China's Finance Ministry Unveils Preferential Tax Policy for Insurers

China's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday tweaked its tax policy for insurance companies, the latest step in Beijing's plan to ease corporate tax burdens.

New York Fed's Markets Group Head to Leave June 1

Two high-ranking, veteran Federal Reserve Bank of New York executives, including Markets Group head Simon Potter, will leave their jobs on Saturday, the bank said.

Investors Grow Jittery Over Italy

Italian government bond yields climbed amid growing concerns the country is set for another showdown with Brussels over fiscal discipline.

Euroskeptics Are Less Skeptical, and Investors Should Be Too

Europeans, like Americans, are disillusioned with mainstream politics. But investors should also heed a more encouraging trend: The eurozone's populists no longer want to ditch the euro.

Trade Fight, Curbs on Huawei Threaten 5G Growth in U.S.

The Trump administration's offensives aimed at frustrating the 5G ambitions of China and mobile-technology giant Huawei threaten to impede America's wireless ambitions, too.

U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Trade Tensions Simmer

Major indexes fell, as the dimming likelihood of an imminent trade deal upended earlier gains and sent investors seeking less risky assets like U.S. government bonds.