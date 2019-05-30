Fed Would Consider Interest-Rate Cuts if Growth Outlook Darkens

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. economy remains "in a very good place" but indicated the central bank would consider interest-rate cuts if economic data revealed a risk of a sharper slowdown than officials expect.

U.S. Lets Some Countries Continue Limited Iran Oil Imports

Countries that haven't yet hit a limit on imports of Iranian oil can continue the trade without risk of U.S. sanctions until they reach the negotiated cap, a senior U.S. official said.

U.S. Economy Remained Robust in First Quarter

U.S. economic growth remained robust in the first quarter, although fresh government data showed less business investment, a decline in corporate profits and muted consumer spending.

Stocks Rise After Recent Bout of Volatility

U.S. stocks wavered between gains and losses, hitting pause after several jittery days in markets over fears of a slowing global economy.

Judge Dismisses VIX Manipulation Litigation Against Cboe

A federal judge dismissed a case against Cboe Global Markets that accused the exchange-operator of benefiting from manipulation of products based on the widely watched Cboe Volatility Index.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in April

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index fell 1.5% from the prior month to 104.3 in April. The index was down 2% on the year, the 16th straight month of annual declines.

Brazil's Economy Contracted in First Quarter

Brazil's economy shrank in the first three months of the year, the first contraction in nine quarters, after a deadly dam accident reduced mining output and businesses delayed investment decisions.

U.S. Jobless Claims Increase but Remain Near Historic Lows

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits increased last week but remained near historic lows.

Fed's Patience Tested as Trade Spat Clouds Growth Outlook

The recent escalation of the U.S. trade dispute with China is putting the Federal Reserve in a bind and complicates its make-no-moves policy posture.

Crop Prices Climb on Worries Over Size, Quality of Harvest

Prices of corn and wheat are vaulting higher as massive disruption on U.S. farms raises concerns about the size and quality of this year's harvests.