Fed Would Consider Interest-Rate Cuts if Growth Outlook Darkens

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. economy remains in good shape but that the central bank would consider interest-rate cuts should data indicate a risk of a sharper slowdown than expected.

U.S. Lets Some Countries Continue Limited Iran Oil Imports

Countries that haven't yet hit a limit on imports of Iranian oil can continue the trade without risk of U.S. sanctions until they reach the negotiated cap, a senior U.S. official said.

Mortgage Rates Fall Below 4%, Lifting Hopes for Housing Rebound

Mortgage rates dropped below 4% for the first time since early last year, adding to hopes for a revival in the housing market.

U.S. Economy Remained Robust in First Quarter

U.S. economic growth remained robust in the first quarter, although fresh government data showed less business investment, a decline in corporate profits and muted consumer spending.

Stocks Close Higher Despite Pressure on Energy Shares

U.S. stocks finished slightly higher on Thursday, despite being weighed down by a decline in energy stocks following several jittery days in markets over fears of a slowing global economy.

Judge Dismisses VIX Manipulation Litigation Against Cboe

A federal judge dismissed a case against Cboe Global Markets that accused the exchange-operator of benefiting from manipulation of products based on the widely watched Cboe Volatility Index.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in April

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index fell 1.5% from the prior month to 104.3 in April. The index was down 2% on the year, the 16th straight month of annual declines.

Brazil's Economy Contracted in First Quarter

Brazil's economy shrank in the first three months of the year, the first contraction in nine quarters, after a deadly dam accident reduced mining output and businesses delayed investment decisions.

U.S. Jobless Claims Increase but Remain Near Historic Lows

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits increased last week but remained near historic lows.

Fed's Patience Tested as Trade Spat Clouds Growth Outlook

The recent escalation of the U.S. trade dispute with China is putting the Federal Reserve in a bind and complicates its make-no-moves policy posture.