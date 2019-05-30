Trump Threatens Tariffs on Mexican Imports in Response to Migrant Surge

President Trump on Thursday said the U.S. would impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports beginning June 10, in an effort to push the country to halt the continued flow of asylum-seeking Central American families to the southern border.

China Factory Activity Contracted More Than Expected in May

China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected in May, weighed by weaker export orders amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S.

Fed Would Consider Interest-Rate Cuts if Growth Outlook Darkens

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. economy remains in good shape but that the central bank would consider interest-rate cuts should data indicate a risk of a sharper slowdown than expected.

Fed's Patience Tested as Trade Spat Clouds Growth Outlook

The recent escalation of the U.S. trade dispute with China is putting the Federal Reserve in a bind and complicates its make-no-moves policy posture.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged At 1.75%

The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady, as expected, though it is under increasing pressure to ease policy as a feared economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade tensions loom.

U.S. Lets Some Countries Continue Limited Iran Oil Imports

Countries that haven't yet hit a limit on imports of Iranian oil can continue the trade without risk of U.S. sanctions until they reach the negotiated cap, a senior U.S. official said.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in April

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index fell 1.5% from the prior month to 104.3 in April. The index was down 2% on the year, the 16th straight month of annual declines.

Mortgage Rates Fall Below 4%, Lifting Hopes for Housing Rebound

Mortgage rates dropped below 4% for the first time since early last year, adding to hopes for a revival in the housing market.

U.S. Economy Remained Robust in First Quarter

U.S. economic growth remained robust in the first quarter, although fresh government data showed less business investment, a decline in corporate profits and muted consumer spending.

Stocks Close Higher Despite Pressure on Energy Shares

U.S. stocks finished slightly higher on Thursday, despite being weighed down by a decline in energy stocks following several jittery days in markets over fears of a slowing global economy.