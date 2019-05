China's Factories Take a Bigger-Than-Expected Hit From U.S. Trade Battle

Activity in Chinese factories slumped in May, as new orders for goods fell in response to uncertainties created by the escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

Trump Threatens Tariffs on Mexican Imports in Response to Migrant Surge

President Trump said Thursday the U.S. would impose escalating tariffs on all Mexican imports beginning June 10, in an effort to push the country to deter the flow of asylum-seeking Central American families to the southern border.

Fed Would Consider Interest-Rate Cuts if Growth Outlook Darkens

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. economy remains in good shape but that the central bank would consider interest-rate cuts should data indicate a risk of a sharper slowdown than expected.

Fed's Patience Tested as Trade Spat Clouds Growth Outlook

The recent escalation of the U.S. trade dispute with China is putting the Federal Reserve in a bind and complicates its make-no-moves policy posture.

Glynn's Take: Wake up Call for Australia's Economy Watchers

The Reserve Bank of Australia appears set to cut interest rates Tuesday for the first time since 2016 against the backdrop of an economy growing at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged At 1.75%

The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady, as expected, though it is under increasing pressure to ease policy as a feared economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade tensions loom.

U.S. Lets Some Countries Continue Limited Iran Oil Imports

Countries that haven't yet hit a limit on imports of Iranian oil can continue the trade without risk of U.S. sanctions until they reach the negotiated cap, a senior U.S. official said.

Trump Administration Lifts Summer Ethanol Ban

The Trump administration has decided to approve expanded use of ethanol fuel, a move that will help corn farmers hurt by the trade conflict with China-and might pay political dividends for President Trump in farm-belt states.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in April

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index fell 1.5% from the prior month to 104.3 in April. The index was down 2% on the year, the 16th straight month of annual declines.

Mortgage Rates Fall Below 4%, Lifting Hopes for Housing Rebound

Mortgage rates dropped below 4% for the first time since early last year, adding to hopes for a revival in the housing market.