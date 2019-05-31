Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 03:16am EDT
China's Factories Take a Bigger-Than-Expected Hit From U.S. Trade Battle

Activity in Chinese factories slumped in May, as new orders for goods fell in response to uncertainties created by the escalating trade dispute with the U.S. 

 
Trump Threatens Tariffs on Mexican Imports in Response to Migrant Surge

President Trump said Thursday the U.S. would impose escalating tariffs on all Mexican imports beginning June 10, in an effort to push the country to deter the flow of asylum-seeking Central American families to the southern border. 

 
Fed Would Consider Interest-Rate Cuts if Growth Outlook Darkens

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the U.S. economy remains in good shape but that the central bank would consider interest-rate cuts should data indicate a risk of a sharper slowdown than expected. 

 
Fed's Patience Tested as Trade Spat Clouds Growth Outlook

The recent escalation of the U.S. trade dispute with China is putting the Federal Reserve in a bind and complicates its make-no-moves policy posture. 

 
Glynn's Take: Wake up Call for Australia's Economy Watchers

The Reserve Bank of Australia appears set to cut interest rates Tuesday for the first time since 2016 against the backdrop of an economy growing at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis. 

 
Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged At 1.75%

The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady, as expected, though it is under increasing pressure to ease policy as a feared economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade tensions loom. 

 
U.S. Lets Some Countries Continue Limited Iran Oil Imports

Countries that haven't yet hit a limit on imports of Iranian oil can continue the trade without risk of U.S. sanctions until they reach the negotiated cap, a senior U.S. official said. 

 
Trump Administration Lifts Summer Ethanol Ban

The Trump administration has decided to approve expanded use of ethanol fuel, a move that will help corn farmers hurt by the trade conflict with China-and might pay political dividends for President Trump in farm-belt states. 

 
U.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in April

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index fell 1.5% from the prior month to 104.3 in April. The index was down 2% on the year, the 16th straight month of annual declines. 

 
Mortgage Rates Fall Below 4%, Lifting Hopes for Housing Rebound

Mortgage rates dropped below 4% for the first time since early last year, adding to hopes for a revival in the housing market.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's meeting with President of Sri Lanka
PU
03:26aJapan's April household consumption seen up on holiday spending - Reuters poll
RE
03:24aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Palaszczuk Government growing agriculture jobs in the Scenic Rim
PU
03:19aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Purchasing Managers Index for May 2019
PU
03:19aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's meeting with Prime Minister of Mauritius
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11aAuto, other industries' manufacturing presence in Mexico
RE
03:04aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : PM's meeting with President of Sri Lanka
PU
03:03aUK house price growth cools unexpectedly in May - Nationwide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : HARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE: former China central bank chief
3Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
4TESLA : TESLA : promotes lower priced China-made Model 3 in sales push
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About