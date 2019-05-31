U.S. Consumer Spending Cools in April

U.S. household spending slowed in April, another sign the economy lost momentum this spring after a strong start to the year.

Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat Rattles Markets

Stocks and bond yields fell after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico, exacerbating growth concerns in an edgy market.

India Just Lost Its Title as World's Fastest-Growing Big Economy

India's gross-domestic-product expansion dipped below 6% last quarter, forcing it to surrender its title as the world's fastest-growing large economy as citizens and companies held back on spending.

European Markets Feel the World's Pain

With its trade-dependent companies and weak banks, the eurozone is feeling the effects of intensifying concerns about global trade and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Oil Prices Slide on Trade Tensions and China Fears

Oil prices slumped to a three-month low as concerns about President Trump's trade policy and the slowdown in the Chinese economy cast doubt on the outlook for global demand.

China's Factories Take a Bigger-Than-Expected Hit From U.S. Trade Battle

Activity in Chinese factories slumped in May, as new orders for goods fell in response to uncertainties created by the escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

SEC Policy Incentivizing Whistleblowers Weakened by Ruling, Lawyers Say

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that raised questions about protections for whistleblowers weakens the regulator's policy, according to lawyers who fear tipsters may now be more reluctant to report information to company compliance officers.

The Food Giants Are Coming for Beyond Meat

The newly public veggie-burger company is getting all the attention, but plenty of established players are poised to profit from the meatless revolution.

China Trade Fight Raises Specter of Rare-Earth Shortage

The U.S-China trade dispute has sent prices surging in rare-earth metals, a critical market for industries from electric cars to fuel makers. Chinese media reported that the country may cut exports of such minerals.