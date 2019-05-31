Log in
05/31/2019
Trump's Top Trade Adviser Opposed Mexican Tariffs

President Trump's top trade adviser opposed the White House's threat to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico, arguing that the plan could jeopardize a new North American trade accord. 

 
Oil Prices Slide on Trade Tensions and China Fears

Oil prices slumped to a three-month low as concerns about President Trump's trade policy and the slowdown in the Chinese economy cast doubt on the outlook for global demand. 

 
Fed's Williams Touts Central Bank's Willingness to Embrace New Economic Ideas

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the central bank historically has shown willingness to take in new economic thinking and doesn't stay wedded to outdated concepts. 

 
Stocks Fall as Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat Rattles Markets

Stocks and bond yields fell after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico, exacerbating growth concerns in an edgy market. 

 
Inflation Showed Signs of Life in April

U.S. inflation picked up in April after a very weak start to the year, a development that could help to ease Federal Reserve officials' recent concerns about tepid price pressures. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Dropped in May

U.S. household sentiment fell at the end of May from the previous reading earlier this month as consumers absorbed the impact of renewed trade tensions. 

 
April Consumer Spending Remains Solid

U.S. households spent at a slower but still solid pace in April, suggesting consumers can help extend an already decadelong expansion amid signs economic momentum is easing. 

 
India Just Lost Its Title as World's Fastest-Growing Big Economy

India's gross-domestic-product expansion dipped below 6% last quarter, forcing it to surrender its title as the world's fastest-growing large economy as citizens and companies held back on spending. 

 
European Markets Feel the World's Pain

With its trade-dependent companies and weak banks, the eurozone is feeling the effects of intensifying concerns about global trade and a slowdown in the Chinese economy. 

 
Canada's Economy Grew Modestly in First Quarter

The Canadian economy posted sluggish growth for a second straight quarter in the January-to-March period, as broad-based gains in household spending and a rebound in business investment were offset by a decline in exports.

